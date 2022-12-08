Kelly Khumalo's fans are convinced that the wedding rings are on maximum volume for their fave

This comes after she took to Instagram and posted two cute snaps from her recent stage perfomance

The singer made a lot of headlines this week as fans speculated on social media that she is pregnant

Kelly Khumalo's fans have spotted a ring on her finger. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo left fans speculating again after sharing gorgeous pictures on Instagram.

Kelly did not say much in the caption as she only captioned the pictures with white heart, prince and baby leopard emojis. In the comments section, some fans showered the singer with congratulatory messages while others debated about her being engaged and pregnant, saying she might be just playing. @hephzibah_tfo said:

"Congratulations dear"

@babylipz6752 wrote:

"Here for that beautiful ring ny*sa girl I love it when u keep wining."

@thabi_mazwide responded

I don’t think Makhumalo owes anyone any explanation #bazokhuluma ❤️❤️love you lots ❤️❤️❤️

@nolwaziliziwehene_ said:

"All you ever wanted to do is sing and love. Good for you. You achieved that ❤️!"

@phindibabes:

"Wooooo! Baf'wethu.. Haayi khona man. Ave nithanda uku commenta ngama uterus wabantu.. Like, she just went there to perform, guys. Now, everyone sees whatever they want to see. I think she's in her right mind to decide when to announce anything to her fans, IF there's anything to announce at all, and if she feels like there's a need. Asiyekeni omunye umntwana a "shibirike nge skateboard ". Asidleni le Dizemba siyekeni iindaba ...❤️❤️❤️"

Kelly Khumalo’s pregnancy rumours keep growing after ‘Empini’ singer posts pics allegedly showing a baby bump

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo fueled pregnancy rumours with a pic.

Fans continued to speculate about Kelly Khumalo's alleged pregnancy after the award-winning star posted pics of herself allegedly showing her baby bump following her performance in Bergville where the pictures were taken.

Social media users are convinced that she is expecting baby number three since she already has two other babies, one with Moja Love star and singer Jub Jub and the other one with late Orlando Pirates goalie Senzo Meyiwa. Netizens have since taken to the comment section in numbers to congratulate her on her alleged pregnancy.

