The former Idols SA winner, Musa Sukwene, shared the arrival of his daughter by posting cute pictures

The singer had an adorable photoshoot setup with his bundle of joy and his wife, Tshiamo Makama

Fans of the star congratulated him, but many noted how private Musa Sukwene is and how he prefers things that way

Musa Sukwene is a father again. The singer and his wife recently welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

Former ‘Idols SA’ winner Musa Sukwene and his wife have welcomed their daughter. Image: @musathevoice

Source: Instagram

Musa Sukwene announces arrival of baby girl

The former Idols SA winner, Musa Sukwene, is now a father to an adorable baby girl. The singer shared the arrival of his daughter by posting cute pictures of him and his small family.

The Mthande singer and his wife, Tshiamo Makama-Sukwene, had an adorable photoshoot in which they first showed pictures of their baby bump and daughter.

In one picture, Musa says, "My baby girl." In another, he says, "My queen."

Why Musa leads a private life

According to ZiMoja, Musa and Tshiamo got married in a private family ceremony. The star prefers to live his life privately and will continue doing so.

When his baby girl arrived, the publication said, "She is the cutest and most adorable thing ever."

On why he opts to keep his loved ones private, Musa said, "You know me, I like to protect what I have."

Netizens congratulate Musa and wife

Musa's fans congratulated the star on his Instagram posts.

leeramthethwa:

"Nanasie."

sherrystacos:

"Awwwww too cute."

parmella_khanyisile:

"Too adorable. She is sooo perfect."

khosifuze:

"Beauty princess."

shamo_m:

"Congratulations, she’s so pretty."

gracepearl:

"So adorable."

khomotso.p:

"She’s growing by the day. How cute are we?!"

kholofelo_marciah:

"Congratulations."

Grandma announces she's expecting with 26 year old

In a previous report from Briefly News, a 63-year-old grandma left social media users confused and had unanswered questions after she announced that she and her husband were expecting a baby.

The couple shared a video of themselves dancing joyfully as they flaunted the pregnancy test kit and scans. Cheryl and 26-year-old Quran have been criticised due to their 37-year age gap.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News