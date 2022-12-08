Dr Musa Mthombeni has received overwhelming support on social media after declaring his love for his wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni

Musa expressed his desire to remarry the stunning woman because she has been an amazing wife for the past year

People in the comments section expressed their love for the couple and praised Musa for publicly loving his wife

Liesl Laurie Mthombeni has the best husband on the planet. Recently, Dr Musa Mthombeni gushed about their union to his more than 200 000 Twitter followers.

Musa Mthombeni says he wants to remarry his wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, Musa and Liesl tied the knot in July 2021 after dating for two years. Musa posted a video on Instagram celebrating their marriage, and fans and celebrities flocked to the comments to congratulate them.

On Twitter, Musa recently expressed his desire to go back in time and marry Liesl again. The Dr can't get enough of the former Miss South Africa, expressing how she has treated him during their one-year marriage. Musa wrote:

"Personally I want to remarry Liesl shame. Yeses! What an amazing wife!"

The tweet went viral, receiving over 14 000 likes from netizens. Peeps gushed about the cute married couple in the comments. Some online users expressed their desire to have a lover like Musa, while other netizens wished the couple well.

@Nunu501 said:

"This is the most amazing Marriage I have seen. Remarry her maan❤❤❤.. Love is Beautiful"

@SaneleKhuzwayo_ shared:

"As a nation we act fine kodwa deep down we sbwl this type of love"

@PhanuelMoroe posted:

"It must stay like that even after 10yrs"

@RebeccaCindi reacted:

"Your wife is the luckiest woman ever to have someone who loves her so much, love is beautiful keep on proudly loving wife and don’t mind all the negativities."

@ahh_jongisizwe wrote:

"I like how you re-defining Black Love bafo, mthande uMem"

@Kearabile_ replied:

"Y'all are setting the "relationship goals" bar too high "

@tkporsche1 commented:

"This is the kind of love I need in my life! Congratulations again Dr. Musa, and keep on being an inspiration to others through a manner in which you love your wife ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@Brooklynstar021 also said:

"Marry her again this time please invite me. By the way, I want to know who said you must marry the love of your life only once wena Musa, Marry her again teach us your ways."

@Abe_King2926 added:

"I love how you love and appreciate your wife yeeerrr and you not ashamed to show the whole world what an amazing husband you are"

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie celebrate pit bull turning 1, SA upset

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni angered many folks on Instagram for posting pictures of his wife, Liesl Laurie, and their pet pit bull.

The media personalities celebrated their dog turning one year old, and their followers could not believe they owned the dangerous breed.

The post was not well received by many people following the rising number of fatal human attacks by pit bulls in the country.

Source: Briefly News