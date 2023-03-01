A young lady who recently was blessed with twins has shown them off on TikTok

Apart from sharing pictures of her girls, the lady also showed her large baby bump in the viral video

Many TikTok users who had seen the clip said they wanted to give birth to twin babies

A TikTok video trending online has shown a woman who just welcomed beautiful twin girls.

In the video posted by @kashybaby3, the woman showed off her large baby bump.

The lady welcomed twins. Image: @kashybaby3.

Lady with large baby bump goes viral as she gives birth to twins

The first scene in the video showed when she was still pregnant and close to giving birth.

Her baby bump was so large that it attracted people's attention on TikTok. In the scene, she jokingly announced her pregnancy using a funny voice.

The next scene in the clip showed when she gave birth to her babies. She clutched the two kids in her arms and posed with them.

The new mom looked joyful, showing she was pleased to have welcomed the bundles of joy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

TikTok users have since joined in her celebration as they took to the comment section to bare their minds. Some prayed to give birth to twins.

@user@femaleking38 said:

"Congratulations."

@sarahodozi60 reacted:

"Congratulations. I tap from your blessings."

@Okunghae Becky wrote:

"Wow, double celebration."

@Lovely beauty noted:

"I double tap from your blessings into my womb and grace. Congratulations. Your twins are so pretty."

@folly banks added:

"You were supposed to give birth to four because that belly was too big."

Lady welcomes beautiful twins

