A South African woman married to an Italian man posted an adorable TikTok video showing their daughter helping to translate a request between them.

"Tell daddy that I am hungry," she starts. The daughter then darts into the next room and tells her father in Italian.

Their little daughter listened carefully to their requests and responses. You can watch the video below:

Netizens praised the little girl for her fluency

Being a multilingual child is impressive, considering how long it takes to learn a language. Having parents that speak different tongues certainly helps. People in the comments took time to show love for the little girl.

Here is what some of them had to say:

@fay0837 said:

"This is brilliant. She is the smartest baby girl in the whole world. Hands down. And she recites by herself at night"

@Jordan Arendse commented:

"The accent switch made my day!"

@nicole said:

"I just love how her English accent is of an English and her Italian is Italian. She can easily camouflage, lol. Without question where she from."

@Megz added:

"Oh my goodness. She's too adorable and I love the translation."

Mixed-Race daughter teaches Chinese dad Kilimanjaro dance

In other cross-culture news, Briefly News reported on a mixed-race family learning the Kilimanjaro dance challenge. The father looked confused in the video as his daughter helped him set up. Her mother was also chiming in the background while recording.

Netizens shared their warmth for the moment:

@FOFO25_ said:

"I just love the relationship they have with their father..something I never had"

Source: Briefly News