Actress Sophie Ndaba's son, Lwandle, recently made a bid to be the next Top Billing presenter by sharing his audition video; however, it didn't go as planned

Despite a solid effort in interviewing a budding interior designer, his audition fell flat for many viewers. The consensus was that the performance lacked the sophisticated "glitz and glam" of Top Billing , with trolls claiming it was better suited for a YoTV slot

However, despite the criticism, an outspoken group of supporters rallied behind Lwandle and cheered him on, proving that you cannot please everyone

Sophie Ndaba's son auditioned for 'Top Billing.' Images: sophiendaba_, oceanel_sa

Source: Instagram

Lwandle Ndaba’s quest for the soft life of luxury television hit a bit of a speed bump after his Top Billing presenter audition video went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Known for being the son of Generations actress Sophie Ndaba and former The Queen star Themba Ndaba, Lwandle is no stranger to the spotlight, but his latest move has shown he is determined to carve out his own path in the entertainment industry.

Stepping out from the massive shadows of his famous parents, the young creative, who is also a radio presenter and musician named Ocean L, hoped to prove that talent truly does run in the family by potentially landing the coveted presenting spot.

Taking to his social media pages, Ndaba made a bold bid for the casting with three audition videos, one of which featured a budding interior designer, whom he interviewed to learn more about her work.

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While he clearly gave it his best shot in showing off his lifestyle hosting chops, Mzansi was the least bit impressed. Read some of the comments below.

Mbali said:

"YoTV material, not Top Billing."

Gabby Malose Bathong trolled Lwandle Ndaba:

"Top billing? Aowa, you're lying."

Nomonde Phindy wrote:

"Please delete this video and be serious, you have everything you need."

Sese_Jacobs posted:

"Try Outsurance, mntase."

𝓬𝓸𝓶𝓯𝓸𝓻𝓽𝔃𝓸𝓷𝓮 🫦 was curious:

"Is this your first draft, or are you serious?"

Watch Lwandle Ndaba's audition videos below.

Fans rally behind Lwandle Ndaba

Despite the mounting criticism, fans and peers did not hold back on their praise for Lwandle Ndaba in the comment section. Many tagged Top Billing to take notice of the young star's audition and potentially give him the spot. Read some of their messages below.

Koketso Maribe said:

"May God’s grace and favour locate you, Sir! You’re talented."

The Nangles demanded:

"Get this man on the show NOW! @Top Billing."

spotted_bambino2.0 wrote:

"The confidence and sense of humour top it up. @topbillingtv, please pick him."

ntombikayisem7 posted:

"You are a natural, and we would love to see you on our screens, Ocean L."

akanimiyambu added:

"I see it already, brother, it feels like I’m watching an episode."

More supporters gathered in the comment section to praise Lwandle’s bravery and ambition, with many pointing out that it takes immense courage to put oneself out there under the scrutiny of the public eye.

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to Lwandle Ndaba's 'Top Billing' audition video. Image: oceanel_sa

Source: Instagram

Zim content creator under fire

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the digital "manhunt" of Zimbabwean content creator Ndoyisile Sibindi.

Authorities are allegedly on the lookout for the TikTokker over an immigration-related matter, with many social media users calling for authorities to verify his legal status in the country.

Source: Briefly News