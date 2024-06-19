Aspiring rapper Lwandle Ndaba spent some quality time with his father to celebrate him on his special day

Ndaba penned a sweet message to the actor, praising him for teaching him his ways and how to grow closer to God

Mzansi was left swooning at Lwandle's post as the message he shared touched many of them

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Themba Ndaba's son, Lwandle Ndaba, treated him to some father-son time to celebrate Father's Day.

For Father's Day, Lwandle Ndaba spent time with his father, Themba Ndaba. Image: @oceanel_sa, @themba_ndaba

Source: Instagram

Lwandle Ndaba gushes over Themba Ndaba

Rapper and son to two prolific Mzansi entertainers, Themba and Sophie Ndaba, Lwandle Ndaba, recently praised his dad on Instagram.

Lwandle Ndaba, known by his rap name Ocean L, praised his father in a sweet post and reflected on his childhood. He spoke about what his father taught him and how he instilled values that he holds dear.

"Thank you for believing in me, always making sure I think big and that nothing is impossible, and raising me into the humble, goal-driven, focused gentleman that I am today. Because of him, I went to the best schools.

He taught me patience and introduced me to God by reading the word to me since I was little. That was his way of reading bedtime stories to me. As I grew up, our relationship with God got stronger and stronger because I could now read the word of God to him too and explain it in my own way!"

Ocean L's message touches many people

Lwandle spoke fondly of his father and said he is his biggest fan because he always watched the shows he would star in.

Themba acknowledged the message and thanked his son, "Love you, boy. Love Dad."

Netizens praised Lwandle in the comments section:

mthulisinyath said:

"The most beautiful message l have read on the internet today."

xsirenn_tyga praised:

"Your dad looked pretty. Much like you when he was younger."

bawinile.malele stated:

"Wow, Lwandle! You have a gift of penning the greatest tribute, too."

siphesihle.ntleki' shared:

"Ohhh your father and I worked so well together on the Queen he’s nothing but a builder."

wela_brian replied:

"Brutus endoda emadodeni...coolest dad you have."

Sophie Ndaba lands new role in Showmax series

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Sophie Ndaba recently bagged a new acting gig on Showmax's new drama series 016FM.

The former Generations star shared that she was headhunted to participate in the show.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News