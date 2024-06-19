Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu's son, Gugulethu Cleopas Ndlovu, is ready to make a name for himself in the music industry

Cleopas recently celebrated a year in the music industry as he started out as a DJ and then became a producer

He goes by the stage name Google Da DJ, and his career choices landed him on his father's bad side

Kwaito singer Brickz, real name Sipho Ndlovu, is his son's biggest inspiration. Gugulethu Cleopas Ndlovu has chosen music as his career path, following in his jailed father's footsteps.

Brickz’s son, Gugulethu Cleopas Ndlovu, looks up to him for inspiration as he starts out in the industry. Image: @JoziFM

Cleopas celebrates a year in the music scene

18-year-old Gugulethu Cleopas Ndlovu, stage name Google Da DJ wants his name to be known. The aspiring muso is enjoying the perks that come with being an Amapiano DJ that he even started producing his own music.

According to ZiMoja, Google Da DJ entered the industry a year ago, and he shows no signs of stopping. In fact, he is dipping his feet in music production.

"Music is embedded in me," the youngster was quoted saying. He added that the musical gene is with him, and there is no escaping it.

Google Da DJ visits father in jail, learns important lessons

The musician also mentioned that his father alerted him of the dangers of the industry. As someone who has experienced it all, Brickz cautioned his son from falling into the pressures that come with the industry.

Cleopas also visits his father at the Leeuwkop Maximum Facility, where he is serving his 15-year sentence.

Brickz despises son's choice of being a DJ

To Cleopas, it might seem as though his son made the right move; however, a previous report from Briefly News states otherwise.

Brickz fears that his son will be distracted from his studies and will pay little attention to it.

His grandmother, however, is on the fence about this. She believes he can thrive if he prioritises his studies as well.

Brickz plans to release Gospel music

According to a previous report from Briefly News, Brickz plans to make gospel music once he is released from prison.

The Kwaito star is serving time for raping his niece in 2013. He is apparently looking forward to his freedom.

Mzansi isn't interested in Brickz's plans, and some are convinced that his move to the gospel is to get parole.

