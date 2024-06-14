Brickz is said to be at loggerheads with his son, Google Da DJ, for choosing his music career over school

The disgraced Kwaito star is reportedly failing to get through to his son and help steer him towards his education

Meanwhile, Brickz is said to have not given up on his musical talents and plans to drop gospel music once he is released

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Brickz reportedly wants his son to focus more on his books and less on his music career. Images: jozifm, Tyrone_Mkansi

Source: Twitter

Brickz is reportedly at odds with his son, Google Da DJ after the young man steered from his books to the decks.

Brickz clashes with his son

As Brickz continues his 15-year jail term, it's said that the Tjovitjo hitmaker is clashing with his son, Gugulethu Cleopas Ndlovu, aka Google Da DJ.

According to TimesLIVE, the convicted sexual offender is failing to get through to his son, who has shifted his focus from his education to his budding music career.

Brickz, Sipho Ndlovu, reportedly feels fame will distract his 16-year-old son from his books. Meanwhile, some family members believe the young man's career thrives and requires nurturing.

Gugulethu's grandmother is said to be 50-50 on the issue, stressing the importance of her grandson's education and encouraging him to pursue his DJing career after completing his matric.

Brickz to release gospel music upon release

Brickz is reportedly in the process of releasing new music once he's released and is in high spirits for his freedom.

Briefly News reported on the disgraced Kwaito star's plan for his music career, noting that he has not given up on his passion and will be releasing gospel music.

Brickz allegedly plans to retire from Kwaito and is, in fact, now part of a choir with his jailmates.

Jub Jub releases new song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jub Jub's latest song, Skhathi Sok’ Sebenza.

While fans showed love and praised the rapper's new song, many netizens criticised how he promoted it, noting his 2012 arrest:

Anitta_Nxusa said:

"Mind you, he was arrested for DUI, and children lost their lives. Here he is, driving and taking a video. No sense of conviction."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News