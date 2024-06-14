Jub Jub is making a musical comeback after releasing a new song titled Skhathi Sok' Sebenza

The reality TV star had fans raving over his latest song, saying the rapper never fails to impress

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't as moved by Jub Jub's new offering and dragged the rapper for previewing it while driving

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Jub Jub was dragged for promoting his new song, ‘Skhathi Sok’ Sebenza’ while driving. Images: ‘Skhathi Sok’ Sebenza’

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub recently dropped a new song and seems to be easing into Amapiano. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter's track had tongues wagging, and netizens didn't hold back with the commentary.

Jub Jub releases new song

Jub Jub celebrated new music Fridays with the release of his latest single, Skhathi Sok' Sebenza.

Jumping on the Amapiano bandwagon, the Ndikhokhele hitmaker partnered with LeeMcKrazy and Soulful G for a club anthem that sees Jub Jub revisiting his Kwaito-inspired cadence from earlier in his career.

In the song, Jub Jub speaks about moving on from the negativity and putting in the work for a better life, and seems to be planning on releasing a project after dropping a hint in an Instagram video:

"God bless the project, for the groovists."

Mzansi weighs in on Jub Jub's new song

Fans are feeling Jub Jub's latest offering, and gave it a huge thumbs up:

DonnDanger was impressed:

"Wow, he still got it."

mathole_ofentse said:

"I won't lie, I'm feeling it."

marabisto wrote:

"You were made for this!"

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at the rapper for filming a video while driving, and brought up his time in prison:

pride_motss said:

"Snapping and driving? Him? I need him in jail."

Anitta_Nxusa wasn't impressed:

"Mind you, he was arrested for DUI, and children lost their lives. Here he is, driving and taking a video. No sense of conviction."

Itu_MIM wrote:

"He is the last person that should be recording himself while driving."

TNS issues apology for song delay

In more music updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to TNS' statement regarding the delay of his long-awaited song, Umshado.

While some fans understood his reasoning, others called him out and expressed frustration at the constant delays.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News