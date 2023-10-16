A recent episode of Uyajola 9/9 has stirred controversy and concern on social media after a woman fainted during a heated altercation with her alleged partner's side chick

The show's host, Jub Jub, and his team were shown rushing the woman to the hospital in response to the incident

Social media reactions to the video have been mixed, with some expressing concern for the woman's well-being and others making light-hearted jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Uyajola 9/9 never disappoints when it comes to bringing heated drama that gets the nation talking. The show recently became a trending topic following snippets of an episode where a woman faints after fighting with her man's alleged side chick.

A woman fainted on ‘Uyajola 9/9’ after fighting her man's alleged side chick. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub rushes woman to hospital after fainting on Uyajola 9/9

Social media users have shared concerns over a woman's health after she fainted on Uyajola 9/9. A short trailer of one of the explosive show's episodes shared by the popular Twitter parody account @AdvoBarryRoux shows the woman fainting after a brawl with the woman believed to be her man's side chick.

The show's controversial host Jub Jub and his team are later seen rushing the woman to the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION:

Mzansi reacts to video of woman fainting on Uyajola 9/9

Social media users have been dishing mixed reactions to the viral video. Some fans were concerned about the woman's well-being, and others posted hilarious jokes about how mjolo is going to kill someone.

@Rev_CFC said:

"THE FAINT HEARTED WILL DEFINITELY FAINT."

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Definitely is not for the faint hearted cause they will definitely faint "

@ThaboMorwatshe3 noted:

"I hope she is okay."

@WykEthel commented:

"What if she dies, she's deeply bruised "

@keni_mhaka said:

"Jub jub is running a business people must know that if you die u die."

Jub Jub speaks out against GBV on Unfollowed, says he would take action it happens in his family

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub is trending on social media after his recent explosive interview on Unfollowed. The controversial media personality touched on different controversies that he has been associated with, including the ongoing GBV case against him.

South Africans were anxiously waiting to hear Jub Jub's side of the story in the allegations against him. The Uyajola 9/9 host did not disappoint as he answered most of the public's burning questions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News