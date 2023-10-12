Jub Jub's explosive interview on Unfollowed has sparked social media trends, where he addressed GBV allegations against him and criticized the SA justice system

The Uyajola 9/9 host, who is out on R10K bail, acknowledged the allegations from SA female celebrities like Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu

Jub Jub vehemently denounced Gender-Based Violence and pledged to take immediate action if a family member was assaulted, stating he wouldn't rely on the justice system

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Jub Jub is trending on social media after his recent explosive interview on Unfollowed. The controversial media personality touched on different controversies that he has been associated with, including the ongoing GBV case against him.

Jub Jub has spoken out against Gender-Based Violence during his interview on 'Unfollowed'. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub blasts GBV and the SA justice system

South Africans were anxiously waiting to hear Jub Jub's side of the story in the allegations against him. The Uyajola 9/9 host did not disappoint as he answered most of the public's burning questions.

In a short clip shared on Twitter by popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Mcdonald the star addressed the GBV allegations against him by top SA female celebs such as Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu. The star who is out on a R10K bail said the country's justice system is flawed.

Jub Jub also denounced Gender-Based Violence and made it clear that if his family member is molested, he will take action. He said:

“If you know that somebody was r*ped, if somebody has r*ped my family member, I’m telling you now, I would not wait for the justice system. I know what I would do."

Ntsiki Mazwai grateful to the Unfollowed show for giving her an opportunity to be heard

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai is thankful for the trending Unfollowed show for awarding her the opportunity to speak her mind and clear a lot of misconceptions that South Africans had about her.

Popular poet and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai finally got her voice heard when she shared her story on Unfollowed. The star is among the many popular faces who have graced the Showmax show hosted by renowned TV presenter Thembekile Mrototo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News