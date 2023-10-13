Mondli Makhoba has been nominated as the Hunk of the Year at the 15th Feather Awards

The former The Wife star is contending for this award alongside Thembinkosi Mthembu and Toss

The awards ceremony will be taking place in November 2023 at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg

Mondli Makhoba and colleague Thembinkosi Mthembu are gunning for the title of Hunk Of The Year at the Feather Awards. Image: @mondlimakhiba

And the award for Hunk Of The Year goes to

Shaka iLembe star Mondli Makhoba has been nominated as the Hunk of the Year at the 15th Feather Awards. The talented and good-looking actor's looks have been greatly praised on social media.

The ladies often drool over Mondli online whenever he posts images of himself.

But, he has some tough competition as Adulting star Thembinkosi Mthembu and Amapiano singer, Toss, are also nominated in the same category.

The awards ceremony will be taking place in November 2023 at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

With Mondli Makhoba, Thembinkosi Mthembu and Toss gunning for the title of Hunk Of The Year, it will interesting to see who will be walking with that title.

Feather Awards not facing financial difficulties

One of the founders of the event, Thami Dish, debunked claims that they were struggling with securing funding.

Although the event suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he told ZiMoja that, like many other businesses, it did cause strain on their business.

He also mentioned that their existing sponsors are sticking by them as they have formed great work relationships.

Taking to this social media page, Thami expressed excitement over being able to host for the 15th time. The nominee announcement took place on 13 October 2023.

"Can’t believe we’re doing this for the 15th time."

Khanyi Mbau's Dubai saga gains her a nod as the Drama Queen of the Year

Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau's drama with her boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, got her a nod at the 13th Feather Awards.

The couple caused a stir again this year when they announced their break-up, only for them to get back together again.

The star honed her title and has been living almost drama-free of late.

