The Feather Awards are returning this year for the fifteenth instalment, and fans are in for a treat

Thami Dish, the founder, debunked claims that the awards show got sacked after not securing enough funding

He also mentioned how disheartening it is that there is not enough funding available for shows that support queer people

Fans can expect an even better instalment of the Feather Awards as found Thami Dish spills the tea.

Source: Instagram

Thami Dish debunks rumours that the organisers of The Feather Awards are struggling with funding

According to ZiMoja, Thami Dish has denied that The Feather Awards ceremony is not returning due to a lack of funding.

He is one of the co-founders of the prestigious awards which cater for the queer community and far beyond.

He did, however, say that just like many other businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic did cause strain on their business.

The Feather Awards are returning bigger than ever before

Thami told the news publication that their existing sponsors are sticking by them as they have formed great work relationships.

Although they celebrate 15 years of running the initiative, it would be held at The Market Theatre for the last time.

Dish also shone the light on the lack of funding for initiatives such as theirs, which cater for the queer.

The Feather Awards stir controversy by nominating SK Khoza for Drama Queen of the year

Mzansi threw a fit after actor SK Khoza got nominated in the Drama Queen of the Year category at the 14th edition of the Feather Awards.

He was joined by the controversial UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Thato Rhoci in getting nominated in that category, with many accusing the UCT vice-chancellor of being a transphobe.

Khanyi Mbau'sDubai saga gains her a nod as the Drama Queen of the Year

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Khanyi Mbau's drama with her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga, got her a nod at the 13th Feather Awards.

The couple caused a sir again this year when they announced their break-up, only for them to get back together again.

