7 Pics: Stunning Celeb Outfits From the 2021 Feather Awards

The biggest gay awards ever hosted in South Africa had their prestigious evening last night and the nominated celebs showed up in pure style

The Feather Awards always has a star-studded guest list and this year was no different, the like likes of Lady Du and The Mthombeni's made an appearance

It's safe to say that everyone who went definitely understood the assignment because those outfits were serving flames on social media

Celebs always look forward to being nominated at the annual Feather Awards. The nominees may vary each year but one thing that stays constant is the looks served on the red carpet. Lady Du, Liesel Laurie and Ayanda Ncwane ate up this year.

7 Stunning photos of celebs at the Feather Awards. Image: @lady_du

Source: Instagram

OKMzansi reports that this year's Feather Awards took place at the Market Theatre in Joburg. Many celebs were invited to the event but only a few managed to show up. Those who did attend made sure to look drop-dead gorgeous.

Briefly News gathered some of the photos of the outfits that definitely stood out.

1. Liesl Laurie and hubby Dr Musa Mthombeni

2. Real Housewives of Durban diva Ayanda Ncwane

3. Phupho Gumede: Fashionista and Ayanda Ncwane's brother

4. Lady Du

5. Deeper hitmaker Holly Rey

6. Bobby Blanco

7. Penny Lebyane

