Durbanite Ntando Lurwengu has been crowned the new Mr South Africa pageant winner

The Bachelor of Commerce graduate takes over the title from Kempton Park-based dad of two Hannes Van Der Walt

Heading to Instagram, Lurwengu said he hopes to make a difference in the lives of school children in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

There's a new Mr South Africa in town, and he comes in the form of Durban-based entrepreneur Ntando Lurwengu, who was handed the title at a glitzy affair in Heaton Lane, Lethabong, on Saturday.

The 23-year-old entrepreneur took over the prestigious crown from the 40-year-old father of two Hannes Van Der Walt, who hails from Kempton Park.

Durban entrepreneur Ntando Lurwengu was crowned Mr South Africa 2021. Image: @ntando_lurwengu.

Source: Instagram

Ntando, who graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, was the youngest contestant in the pageant in 2021.

The judging panel comprised legendary South African songstress Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mrs SA 2016 second runner-up Marlene Reddy-Ribeiro and former Mr Mpumalanga Billy Brown.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In an Instagram post celebrating his triumph, Lurwengu signaled his intentions with the crown in tow.

"My goal and cause during my reign and beyond will be to create a means of access to resources for [school] children to have access to similar educational opportunities which I had that have resulted in economic access," he wrote in part.

Mzansi social media users congratulated the young winner in their numbers. Briefly News went down the comments strip to being readers the positive reactions.

@Sthokozisiwe Hlongwane wrote:

"Congratulations to Ntando."

@Sicelo Shange said:

"Congratulations to him. I'm inspired by the age! Indeed the sky is the limit!"

@Nyelethi Tshidumo added:

"Congratulations Ntando. Well done."

@Ndivhuho Kutame Mphaphuli offered:

"Congratulations, meneer Suid Afrika."

@Lekanyane Lephalala mentioned:

"Does this mean he's gonna date Miss SA?"

Source: Briefly.co.za