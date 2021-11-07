It was glitz and glamour for Royal AM bosses Shauwn Mkhize and her son, Former Kaizer Chiefs skipper Siphiwe Tshabalala is a hit on social media and a local man informally announced that he will soon be a father.

In addition, Dr Esther Mahlangu's R7.7 million-worth Air Jordan sneakers (AJ1) are reportedly not for sale and Minnie Dlamini bumped into some celebs on her holiday.

1. “Soft Life”: MamKhize & Andile Mpisane Grab Spotlight, Arrive at Konka With Flashy Whips

It was glitz and glamour for Royal AM bosses Shauwn Mkhize and her son, Andile Mpisane. The two DStv Premiership club owners recently visited a nightclub, Club Konka, in Soweto and they arrived in stylish rides.

MamKhize and her son Andile Mpisane recently grabbed the spotlight. Image: @KwaMamKhize/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize is the owner of the Royal AM while Andile is the chairman of the Durban-based outfit. The two recently had some time out as they recently faced Orlando Pirates in the league last week.

2. “Danko”: Siphiwe Tshabalala Chills with His Old Time Friends, Diski Fans Impressed

Former Kaizer Chiefs skipper Siphiwe Tshabalala is a hit on social media after posting a snap spending time with his friends. The dreadlocked legend headed online to Instagram to share a beautiful picture with his friends, Sbu Motha and Steroliza.

It seems the two guys are also Amakhosi fans and the image is attracting positive reactions from the football fraternity. ‘Shabba’ is also praised by his fans for not forgetting his roots and friends despite his success and celebrity status.

3. So Cute: Future Dad Announces Partner’s Pregnancy in Naughty Post, Mzansi Celebrates Sweet News

Using social media slang, a local man informally announced that he will soon be a father and this has caught the attention of Mzansi thanks to his unique wording.

The man goes by the Twitter handle, @JoshuaMchunu, and captioned his post:

"I did more than just slide into her DMs."

4. Dr Esther Mahlangu Puts the Kick in ‘Kicks’ with R7.7m Air Jordan Shoes

Distinguished artist Dr Esther Mahlangu's R7.7 million-worth Air Jordan sneakers (AJ1) are reportedly not for sale.

Expo 2020 Dubai - a world platform to display innovations that shape the planet we live in - allowed for SA's pavilion visitors to have customised designs put onto their favourite pair of takkies by Saffa artists.

5. Minnie Dlamini Bumps into Familiar Faces Like Moshe Ndiki and Jack Knifed in Zanzibar

Minnie Dlamini has shown that she uses her days off in the most enviable ways, soaking in the Tanzanian sun. Her beach day was made better by an unexpected run-in with a celeb, Moshe Ndiki, whom she then spent a super fun day with.

Minnie Dlamini's Instagram timeline shows that she is currently in Zanzibar living her best life. The actress is busy filming her new project, which ZAlebs reports to be a romance movie. In one of her posts, she mentioned that she is on the beach because it's her day off. So maybe there are a few scenes in Zanzibar in the chick flick? We'll have to wait and see.

Source: Briefly.co.za