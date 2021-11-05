Dr Esther Mahlangu was commissioned to work on a pair of Air Jordan sneakers and they have an estimated value of R7.7 million

Gogo Esther's unique chicken feather technique used to paint stunning Ndebele designs on the kicks is so highly valued that they will not go up for sale

The sneakers will spend some time in Dubai before being showcased in London, Paris and New York

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Distinguished artist Dr Esther Mahlangu's R7.7 million-orth Air Jordan sneakers (AJ1) are reportedly not for sale.

Expo 2020 Dubai - a world platform to display innovations that shape the planet we live in - allowed for SA's pavilion visitors to have customised designs put onto their favourite pair of takkies by Saffa artists.

Menzi Mthethwa - the host of a sneaker-based documentary series - commissioned Mahlangu to create her unique Ndebele designs on the Jordans. The sneakers are valued at $500 000 (approximately R7.7m).

A pair of Air Jordans designed by Esther Mahlangu and worth around R7.7 million are not for sale. Image: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

According to BusinessInsider, the sneakers were put on display a week ago in Dubai and will be showcased in London, New York and Paris. Speaking with the popular publication, Mthethwa stated that the sneakers were a 'relevant medium' to assist with communication to younger generations.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A report by The South African revealed that Mthethwa stated the sneakers 'real value' will financially assist artists hailing from the Ayashisa Amateki Academy.

Take a look at the breathtaking sneakers below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the responses left to the local kicks below:

@SthuleMthabela said:

"We're yet to adequately celebrate this icon of South African art."

@ggngcamu shared:

"Gogo Esther is a symbol of black excellence. Vuka Ndebele."

@FroggieShoe quote tweeted with:

"Siyabonga Gogo Esther Mahlangu."

@Bonx8701_ responded with:

"Dr. Esther Mahlangu, kodwa. These are mad beautiful."

@u_chuma wrote:

"Hhhmm… Ey as long as it’s for a good cause and gogo gets her bag."

@Yvette_Aloe added:

"Gogo Esther is doing the most. A reminder that there is value in our work and craft as Africans."

Yandisa Zulu explains the idea and ambition behind his Zulu kettle brand

In other news about local artists, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were wowed by a unique kettle designed with a Zulu logo and the company owner explained the idea behind the brand. In a lengthy Facebook post, Yandisa Zulu said he wanted people to know the brand is locally produced.

The young guy said he wanted customers from as far as Doha or Asia to know their unique brand of appliance is proudly African and South African. At the same time, he stated that he wanted to inspire the youth in Limpopo or in the Eastern Cape, saying that any dream is possible to realise.

Part of the post read:

“So I don’t normally take pictures but because I was in an interview for a newspaper I had to take a few snaps so nje please ignore the quality. Anyway I want to address something very important about our company and its name. Zuluish is a combination of 2 words, I will address the latter then deal with the former."

Source: Briefly.co.za