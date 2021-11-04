@TkMatakanye (Tswape) recently went on vacation in Mpumalanga and shared some magazine cover-worthy snaps from it

Tswape's breathtaking staycation was something out of the Twilight saga with its dark and breathtaking forestry

South Africans shared their thoughts and comments in the replies section with many asking questions about his beautiful time away

A hunky local man's staycation in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga has us kind of jelly. @TkMatakanye (Tswape) shared a series of snaps from his time away and boy did it look absolutely breathtaking from beginning to end.

Being in the outdoors with beautiful scenery and nature's enchanting wildlife is to-die-for. Tswape - a YouTuber- shared pics of the outside and inside of his cabin as well as the time he spent under a picturesque waterfall located in Lone Creek Falls.

Tswape's post gained over 5 300 likes with over 200 retweets.

Below are some of the responses left by some South Africans:

@tlo_x2 said:

"F2 giving Twilight vibes."

@LethuTheLegend shared:

"This is such a beautiful place."

@RetiredSBW wrote:

"Frame 2. Those black stones."

@makoro__ shared:

"Places like this make me so excited to travel locally."

@mxniquejade_ responded with:

"Okay, I wanna start living."

@miss__mahlobo added:

"F2 is giving me a new wallpaper."

Rachel Kolisi gives Mzansi a peek into wild safari vacation with family, packed with adventure and nature

In other vacation news, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share her exciting family holiday at the five-star Phinda Private Game Reserve in Zululand. She was seen immersing herself in the great outdoors with her Springbok Captain husband, Siya Kolisi, and their two adorable kids, Nicholas and Keziah.

In the post, Rachel shared a video of her experience and provided an in-depth caption.

She says:

"We had the most incredible few days at @andbeyondphinda last week. And I spent some time off my phone and soaking some of my favourite people (just missed Liyema) hence the late-ish post. Thank you so much for hosting us so well! Nothing like the wild! We can’t wait to be back again soon!"

