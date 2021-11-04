A recent Twitter post by @nurse_tiina (Sanelisiwe Tina Tukela) has South Africans' jaws on the floor in awe of her beauty

The stunning 23-year-old nurse from East London has gained quite a fan base on Twitter with nearly 20 000 followers

Many Saffas have made their way to Sanelisiwe's recent Twitter post to show support and admiration for the young lady

@nurse_tiina (Sanelisiwe Tina Tukela) might be saving lives while she is on duty but on Twitter her looks are simply drop-dead gorgeous. With a smile that lights up a room, it's not hard to believe that even those with a fear of needles would let Sanelisiwe stick them with the pointy end.

Hailing from East London, the 23-year-old nurse has gained close to 20 000 followers on the bird app. From cute after-work selfies to clips of her workouts, Sanelisiwe really does express the beauty of South Africa.

Over 5 000 Saffas have taken the time to show their appreciation for Sanelisiwe by liking her recent post and taking an interest in her occupation in the health sector.

Sanelisiwe's post has gained a whopping 6 000 likes on the microblogging app.

South Africans show off their cheesy pick-up lines

@zamany_sa said:

"I have a heavy headache sister."

@JoyMkhulise wrote:

"Ooh sister. I have a stomach bug. You are beautiful."

@Actiion_mni asked:

"Can you vaccinate me???"

@TtThabo shared:

"Those pens will sign [our] marriage certificate."

@MoafrikaDukes had a similar idea to @Actiion_mni:

"I need that vaccine jab from you."

@MgibaVutomi responded with:

"Beautiful. I'm lovesick sister."

Breathtaking student nurse wows Mzansi: "I'm not feeling well"

Last year, Sanelisiwe had the timeline going crazy and caught the eye of Briefly News. At the time she was a student nurse who left the nation in awe of her beauty. She uploaded a picture of herself in uniform to Twitter.

She captioned her latest post with: "Be the nurse you would want as a patient #SavingLives," and tweeps are stunned by her effortless beauty.

It is unclear where Sanelisiwe is based and that is probably for the best as many Twitter users are claiming to have ailments. Her post gained over 16 000 likes, almost 700 retweets and the replies are closing in on 400.

