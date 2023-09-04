Amanda du-Pont recently shared more details about how her ex-boyfriend Jub Jub molested her in front of her sister

This comes following the actress' revelation that Jub Jub abused her for two years when they were dating

Responding to the new claims, social media users asked why the star chose to keep quiet about her sister being present during the ordeal

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Social media users are questioning the authenticity of Amanda du-Pont's allegations against Jub Jub. The actress, who is one of the women with cases against the Uyajola 9/9 host, shared more details.

Amanda Du-Pont has been slammed after making shocking claims against Jub Jub. Image: @amandadupont and @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont sheds more light on GBV case

Amanda du-Pont is no longer holding back any information about the treatment she got from Jub Jub when they were still dating. The talented actress reportedly claimed that Jub Jub molested her while her sister was watching.

This comes off the back of Jub Jub's case getting postponed, as he is set to go for trial in November.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

SA reacts to Amanda du-Pont's claims

Social media users did not believe Amanda's claims against Jub Jub. Many said she is coming up with these claims to try and make her case believable. Responding to a tweet by popular social commentator @AdvoBarryRoux, Others even questioned why the star's sisters never said anything about the ordeal.

@AdvoBarryRoux said:

"Since Amanda Du Pont’s sister watched while Jub Jub r*ped her. Why didn’t her sister call the cops, meaning they were both enjoying, till today Amanda woke up and realised that she needed some money or something else."

@TamoneyMayne wrote:

"Man, if only Jub Jub did not mention this chick in the podcast this would not have happened. I'm sure he regrets it too."

@Themba_Taylor. added:

"She simply keeps making up stories on top of her original lie. Ha fellwe this girl, shows how good she is at this."

@TheManiacsTeam noted:

"She is playing a dangerous game which might land her and her sister in prison."

Jub Jub loses Uzalo and Clash of the Choirs contracts amid allegations against him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub has lost out on two major gigs following the abuse and molestation allegations against him. Uzalo reportedly cut off the television presenter and rapper due to the bad reputation following his name.

Cancel culture has finally caught up with controversial South African media personality Molemo Katleho Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub. The rapper made headlines a few weeks ago when he handed himself over to the police after a warrant for his arrest had been issued.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News