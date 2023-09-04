Jub Jub has allegedly lost contracts with popular South African soapie Uzalo and another one with Clash of the Choirs due to the allegations against him

The star made headlines following reports that several women including actress Amanda du-Pont accused him of abuse and molestation

The producers of Uzalo confirmed the reports in a statement claiming that SABC raised concerns about them hiring Jub Jub amid the court case

Jub Jub has lost out on two major gigs following the abuse and molestation allegations against him. The television presenter and rapper was reportedly cut off by Uzalo due to the bad reputation following his name.

Jub Jub loses two gigs amid allegations

The cancel culture has finally caught up with controversial South African media personality Molemo Katleho Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub. The rapper made headlines a few weeks ago when he handed himself over to the police after a warrant of his arrest had been issued.

According to a statement by the NPA at the time, Jub Jub was arrested because several women, including Amanda du-Pont, had filed for abuse and molestation charges against him.

The cases have caused a big stain on Jub Jub's name, resulting in him missing out on major gigs. According to The South African, the star was dropped by Uzalo and Clash of the Choirs due to the allegations. A statement shared with the publication confirmed the reports.

Stained Glass noted that the national broadcaster SABC 1 raised concerns about the allegations against Jub Jub and they decided to put his contracts on ice.

"We were still in the process of signing a contract with him when the SABC raised concerns about the allegations that were levelled against him.

"We decided to refrain from going ahead with him. If the cases are dropped, to my understanding, we might review our decision."

Jub Jub GBV trial postponed to November, NPA adds on 13 counts brought forward by 4 women

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye is in the deep end as more charges against him were read out at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 24 August.

The music producer is implicated on numerous counts, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explained.

