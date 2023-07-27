Jub Jub's legal representative has spoken out following his arrest over attempted murder, molestation and assault charges

The star's lawyer the allegations are not true and are a ploy to bring him down because he is doing well in his career

The rapper and television presenter made headlines on Thursday 27 July after he handed himself over to the police following a warrant of arrest

Jub Jub's lawyer has broken his silence following the reports of the star's arrest. Speaking to the media after his client was released on a R10 000 bail, the lawyer said the charges are not true.

Jub Jub has been granted R10 000 bail. Image: @official_jubjub

Jub Jub released on R10 000 bail

Jub Jub is currently trending on social media after his arrest and court appearance on Thursday 27 July. The star allegedly handed himself over to the police after a warrant of arrest had been issued.

According to the NPA, four complainants opened cases against him. The alleged crimes happened between 2006 - 2010 and one of the women opened a case in February 2022.

Speaking on Jub Jub's behalf, his lawyer said the star will plead not guilty to the alleged crimes. He added that this case is a plot to bring his client down because he is currently doing well in his career.

"These are some fabricated charges, based on some form of resentment for one another. Basically, it's a ploy to say this guy has come out of prison, he is now successful so let's bring him down.

"We are talking about something that happened in 2006. Where were they all along? Why did they wait until now, when they saw the man is rising? It's unfair, this is why I was saying perhaps our women are given too much power to exploit the criminal justice system and bring successful men down. It's wrong."

Mzansi weigh in on Jub Jub's arrest and the charges against him

Social media is split over the star's arrest. Some are saying he got what he deserves, others are asking why the complainants, including Amanda Du Pont, waited for years to report their cases.

@womenforchange5 said:

"We are standing with Amanda Du-Pont Thank you for your strength, bravery, and power!"

@kingscelo_05 wrote"

"Any men in this world can be arrested for regret s*x, Jub Jub after he broke up with Amanda he dated Kelly if he did abuse her why she didn't open the case at that time, the same guy who she's saying he abused he she took a pic with him and smiling in jail."

Source: Briefly News