A horrifying video of a white man verbally and physically abusing his domestic worker has gone viral

The video was shared on social media by the Economic Freedom Fighters and Action Society's Ian Cameron

Cameron says the man in the video is allegedly from the Free State, and South Africans are demanding just for the frail elderly woman

JOHANNESBURG - A video of a white man assaulting and screaming at his domestic worker has caused a public outcry.

The abuse of a domestic worker by her employer has been shared on social media, sparking outrage.

Source: Getty Images

The video went viral on social media and caught the eye of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and civil society group, ActionSociety.

EFF appeals to the public to find the man caught on camera abusing domestic worker

The EFF posted the heartbreaking video on Twitter and appealed to the public to help identify the man abusing the domestic worker.

In the video, the distressed employee is shouted at by her employer in Afrikaans. At one point in the video, the employer takes a red towel and covers the woman as she screams and cries.

There seems to be another woman in the room with them.

Horrific incident seems to have occurred two years ago

Action Society founder Ian Cameron seemingly found the man responsible for the horrifying abuse. Cameron says the incident appears to have happened two years ago, and the man in the video is allegedly from the Hennenman area in the Free State.

According to Cameron, the victim was 60 years old at the time of the abuse, and he added that an extended version of the video shows the woman getting physically and verbally abused.

In another tweet, Cameron says he received additional clips of the abuse video, which show the man hurling racial slurs at the elderly woman. He allegedly also threatened to cut off the domestic worker's fingers.

South Africans demand justice for woman abused by her employer

Although the abuse incident happened two years ago, South Africans are still demanding justice for the elderly woman who went through a harrowing experience.

Here's what they had to say:

@dinksoph_123456 said:

"Shocking and very upsetting to see this "

@kleineboerin said:

"The question should be: Was this person ever prosecuted for his crime? If not, it's long overdue."

@njabulo_zeratti said:

"It doesn’t matter if it happened ten years ago or 2 years ago. He must be arrested."

@clx1980 said:

"This is horrible, he should be charged, and she must need trauma assistance."

@wmwchris said:

"Looks like a very abusive situation. We don't need this behaviour."

