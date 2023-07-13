A motorist warned other drivers to be on the lookout after his vehicle was attacked with bricks while driving near Avalon Cemetery

The victim, who was not hurt, shared a video showing how badly damaged his car was. Arrive Alive also issued a similar warning to those who travel using that route

Angry netizens could not contain themselves as they demanded that law enforcement do something about these attacks

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A motorist has warned other motorists to be careful of brick throwers on the N12. Image: @teeess76

Source: TikTok

A man's vehicle was struck with bricks while travelling on the N12 near Trade Route Mall in Johannesburg, and the TikTok video angered South Africans who called for the culprits to be caught.

The terrified driver warned other road users to be careful of the attacks after showing the damage the brick did to his car.

Man's car attacked by brick-throwers on N12

@teess76's video went viral with 226K views. In the video, the shaken man is parked on the side of the road. The brick cut clean through the windshield and lies on the passenger seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The man then explains what happened to him. His caption is a clear warning for those who use the road often.

"N12 East between the Trade Route Mall and Lenasia offramp. Be careful, guys."

Arrive Alive issued a statement about the incidents. They warned motorists to be wary of the N12 as reports have surfaced of people around the area who throw bricks into car windshields and run into the fields.

Arrive Alive further urged motorists to be vigilant and not stop driving after being attacked until they reach a place of safety.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi demand something be done about brick throwers

Netizens voiced their anger at the criminal acts and called for justice.

Tumi Stumza Seatlhod said his family member died due to similar incidents.

"I lost my brother and his friend last weekend because of these people."

Akani thanked God that the car's passengers were still alive and were not injured by the attackers.

"Police should guard the area around the clock."

GummiStPatrick said he witnessed an accident on the same road.

"I was on that road, and two youngsters were hit and lost their lives under that bridge."

Nonny was also a victim.

"This was done to me back in 2016 in the afternoon. Luckily it hit the bonnet and it was not that damaged."

Kamogelomashishi3 said his experience was different.

"I once experienced this on the N1 heading to Bela Bela, but those guys used guns. They shot at the car while it was moving."

Four trucks torched on the N4 in Mpumalanga

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that the Mpumalanga Police are investigating a case of five trucks that were torched recently on the N4 highway.

It was alleged that the drivers were attacked and robbed before being forced to get out of the trucks.

The perpetrators torched the trucks, forcing the drivers to escape and find shelter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News