A plumber improved a bathroom into an elegant place to prepare oneself for the day

The skilled man shared his modification on the socials, and users were dazzled by it

His glamorous handiwork earned him praise and a few prospective clients too

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A man gave a bathroom a stunning makeover. Image: @fanaklein6

Source: TikTok

A man transformed an old and crusty bathroom into a superb work of art.

The bathroom looks nothing like it did before it was changed.

It has acquired a level of elegance and taste.

The before and after: How @Fanaklein6 transformed an old bathroom

@Fanaklein6's TikTok slideshow showed his skills in decor and how he revived a dead bathroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Having a bathroom that looks like it was seen on Top Billing can make anyone want to shower more than twice a day.

The video clocked in an impressive 18.6K likes and 156.2K views.

It also impressed many South Africans and successfully advertised the young man's skills.

They now want him to redecorate their bathrooms as well.

View the slideshow by clicking on this link.

More young people are transforming their homes and opting for modern decor styles.

Fana has transformed many bathrooms similar to this one.

Watch a video of one of his transformations:

The reactions: How netizens praised the man's skills and taste

Netizens were captivated by the breathtaking transformation.

They did not hide how exceptional they thought his work was.

Tebogo Mabusela gave props.

"This bathroom is the one."

Happiness asked for a quotation.

"How much were the costs? Because I'm inspired to do it too."

The work converted Thabiso Mdaka.

"I wasn't a fan of these tiles, but you made them work."

Karabo Desriee would be a permanent resident of her bathroom.

"I would never wanna go out."

Sinazo Mvukuzo said the bathroom was out of this world.

"One room at a time."

Man turns shack into stunning home

Briefly News also reported that a man renovated his simple mkhukhu intoana R40K stunning cottage.

The man shared his transformation on TikTok.

One commentator cheered for him and called his transformation a win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News