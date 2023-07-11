A young man's wedding reception became extra excellent when his friends presented him with a gift

While he was still revelling in his newlywed status, his boys slapped him with a brand-new PS5

The twice-lucky man couldn't believe it and spent some precious time with his new prezzie

A young man's friends bought him a PS5 for his wedding. Image: @simplyrebotile

Source: TikTok

A young man's wedding day, which was already special, was made more special when his friends bought him a PS5 as a wedding gift.

The touching moment was so passionate for the groom that he dedicated a dance to the PS5.

The video shows that when you have friends that have your back, they can turn a special day into a remarkable day.

Friends surprise groom on the wedding day with brand-new console

The heart-rending TikTok video was posted by @simplyrebotile1.

It reached 83K netizens and was liked 7150 times.

The video shows the young man enjoying the moment after marrying his beautiful bride.

His friends walk into the room, and to his and his bride's surprise, they hand him a PS5.

The man shoots up from his chair, wide-eyed, jaw dropped, and immediately grabs his head.

He shoots his friends an appreciative look of gratitude as they hand him his new gift.

The man takes his PS5 to the dance floor and shares a precious dance.

He even looks at it with such love in its eyes you'd think that the PS5 was the bride.

Watch the video here:

Netizens joke about the man and his new PS5

Although the moment was emotional and beautiful, netizens found humour and lightheartedness in the post.

Antonic.hopper said the friends were stirring the pot.

"Friends are already causing drama in the marriage before it starts with that PS5."

Bonolo.m said the husband would not be going anywhere anytime soon.

"Well, he's gonna be spending much time at home."

Carol hunsley empathized with the wife.

"Hopefully, wifey understands that their time sometimes is also needed."

Mickyla Williams shared her thoughts on the matter.

"My husband and his friends play FIFA. I don't mind the game but the way the wives of the friends complain the minute it goes on, ha ah."

Jeannine said she was happy for the couple.

"Please tell hubby that fam from Mafikeng is so proud of him."

Wife surprises hubby with PS5

Briefly News recently wrote that a man's wife surprised him with a PS5.

The man entered the living room and found the console waiting for him on the table.

He almost cried and hugged the PS5 tightly, kissing his wife in gratitude.

