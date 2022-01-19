A man shared how his boss thanked for 10 years of working together by blessing him with a new PS5

@IzzatElKhawaja posted the exciting news on Twitter and expressed his gratitude for the video game console

His followers were happy for him and also made jokes at the shirt he chose to wear to work on that particular day

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man @IzzatElKhawaja took to social media to share on how his boss gifted him with a PlayStation 5 (PS5) as a token of appreciation for 10 years of service.

A man took to social media to share that his boss bought him a PS5 to thank him for the 10 years worked together. Image: @IzzatElKhawaja / Twitter

Source: Twitter

He posted the news on Twitter with much delight:

“What a way to start the year! God bless my boss for this amazing gift upon reaching 10 years with him.”

The PS5 is a home video game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Announced in 2019 as the successor to the PlayStation 4. The newly released console is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles, along with Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, which were released in the same month, stated Wikipedia.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Online users were quick to pick up on the slogan written on the man’s shirt never commit and poked fun at the irony of it to the post. Here are some of their comments on the tweet:

@siasem_saa said:

"This my man here is a fraudster... He has on his T-shirt "never commit" but that nigga is been down with his boss 10 good solid years. brothers and sisters find Love, commit and most of all make sure you are happy in life."

@__yujin____ reacted:

"A lady took this picture."

@Regular_NiceGuy commented:

"Congrats bro."

@OdogwuNaNkwerre

"Boss God bless you. But me too like PS5, even if na PS4 I will be highly grateful."

@I_Am_Winter asked:

"Can I work for him?"

@ealehn said:

"I like how your boss has been built. Real damn man."

@Nhyiraba_Debra commented:

"Straight up congratulations champ. Adey come house."

@YenkaGistGh wrote:

"We need bosses like you in Ghana."

Mzansi praise ‘young lion’ on buying first car after boss boasts about his achievement

Briefly News previously reported on a ‘young lion’ has been praised for buying himself a car by his proud boss and Mzansians online can’t stop praising the young man. The man posted two photos of the young lad and his new car with balloons and celebratory paraphernalia strewn around

Twitter users reacted fast to the news of the man’s milestone economic achievement.

@LekauSehoana added:

“A Young Lion. The guy that taught his aunt (our Late MD, Glenda Ndlanzi) work. Employee number 2. We literally built the Brand together... The first employee to buy himself a car. Now we say, out with the old, in with the new. I saw him on Property24 the other day.”

Source: Briefly News