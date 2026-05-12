Mining tycoon MySol offered Intaba YaseDubai a staggering amount for a specific song request before the artist began his set at his birthday celebration

The video was shared on X, leaving many viewers stunned by the businessman’s display of wealth and his casual generosity towards the singer

Social media users were divided, with some praising the tycoon for supporting local musicians, while others warned about the risks of public displays of riches

MySol was captured holding a stack of cash while speaking to musician Intaba YaseDubai. Image: @NalaThokozane

Source: Twitter

A star-studded birthday celebration in Cape Town took an unexpected turn when the host interrupted the entertainment to make a high-stakes music request.

The clip was shared by X user @NalaThokozane on 12 May 2026, attracting massive views and comments from social media users who shared mixed thoughts.

Before the Zulu singer took to the stage to perform, Mysol stopped Intaba Yase Dubai and made a song request. He asked him to perform a song he called "Intliziyo" (heart), confusing the artists since that was not the title of the song. Showing him a stack of money, he told him that he was willing to pay R50K just for that song, and asked the singer's DJ if they would look for it in the playlist already created.

MySol's birthday weekend in Cape Town

The viral moment shared by X user @NalaThokozane was part of MySol’s lavish birthday celebrations, where he also showcased his R220 million Camps Bay mansion and a custom-made Brabus Rolls-Royce. Intaba YaseDubai was among the elite artists booked to perform at the star-studded event, which was attended by the tycoon's high-profile inner circle.

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Mzansi debates about MySol's generosity

The post gained massive views and a flood of comments from social media users who shared mixed opinions. Many viewers called MySol a blessing to the people and many local families. While many celebrated the hard-working man and were happy to see lovely birthday celebrations, some saw things differently. They noted how flexing money and assets had in the past been the downfall of many rich South Africans. Others were deeply moved by the businessman's generosity towards the musician and noted that the extra R50K would go a long way as artists rely on performances to survive, on a day-to-day basis.

Viewers were shocked to see MySol requesting a song for an extra R50K payment. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Thiba_mowe asked:

"Shout out to MySol for taking care of our back brother Intaba yase Dubai. These brothers have been through a lot as artists, he fully deserves this. Can all other South African artists get the same going forward, please? Amen.

User @_Fin_Analyst said:

"They call it injecting cash back into the formal system. It’s beyond generosity."

User @bozzie_t commented:

"This is really cringy. Imagine what a struggling entrepreneur in the township could do with R50K."

User @Revolutionshall said:

"He is blessing black people and people with families."

User @MrMalulekeSir commented:

"His accountant and financial planner are not doing their jobs well if he had such uncalculated funds or business profits spent so recklessly, which can lead to a disaster, but we know what they say. His money, his rules."

@KaraboNotMoroka joked:

"They will find that song faster than a debit order on payday."

3 Breifly News articles about North West mining tycoon MySol

A throwback photo of mining tycoon MySol surfaced online, showing him sitting on the boot of an old car with a friend, contrasting his current billionaire lifestyle, and sparking a massive debate about humble beginnings.

Billionaire MySol was filmed fetching his brand new, rare Brabus G63 AMG 6x6 in Germany in the company of his friends, which he bought himself for his birthday.

Local billionaire, MySol, went viral for celebrating the delivery of his mining truck fleet in luxury style, and his employees were with him to witness the grand moment.

Source: Briefly News