A local mining tycoon went viral for celebrating the delivery of a massive truck fleet in luxury style, and his employees were with him to witness that

The event, shared on TikTok, showed him popping champagne while sitting on the roof of a multimillion-rand Brabus

Social media users were impressed by his empire, praising his success and support for black families

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A mining boss asked his employee how it felt to work for a business worth two billion rands. Image: MySol Madibela Holdings

Source: Facebook

South Africa's most stylish mining boss flaunted his latest truck delivery celebration a few weeks after gifting himself a Brabus AMG G63 6×6, worth over R20 million.

The video, posted on TikTok by @karabo.mabote, inspired social media users with his hard work, success, and wild celebration.

The man celebrates his trucks

Standing on his R20 million Brabus G63 AMG 6×6, the businessman, known as MySol, welcomes a fleet of new mining trucks with a champagne shower. The big yellow trucks line up behind him as he toasts to nearly hitting 200 vehicles in his fleet, a milestone he says he'll reach by June.

The crowd behind him is hyped, chanting 'MySol!' as he laughs, celebrates, and asks his colleague how it feels working for a company worth more than R2 billion.

Those who knew the businessman shared that he treated his employees very well. Image: MySol Madibela Holdings

Source: Facebook

SA is hyped by the billionaire's moves

Social media users flooded the comment section, showing the mining boss love and respect. Many were in awe of the empire he had built, providing for thousands of families and proving that black excellence is unstoppable. Some reminded critics that he has always taken care of his staff. Others praised him for celebrating with his team and staying grounded despite his wealth, wishing for more bosses like him.

User @pepsi said:

"This man, according to those who know him, speaks well about him. If that is true, these are the kind of people we need in our economy. May he prosper more for the benefit of many himself nd our economy. Salute sir, u are indeed a role model to many 🙏."

User @maputle commented:

"I'm just happy that he helps the community by creating more jobs with this bad economy, I say, "Salute Mr Mysol💪."

User @user5811851085818 shared:

"The fact that his business is legitimate and has employed so many people, and he pays tax and always donates to the poor. No one will touch him."

User @Mokgethi😬 added:

"This is a role model."

User @MOTHO WA MODIMO shared:

"A company worth more than 2 billion. Bra Sol is balling 💯 👌."

User @Dj Crysler said:

"No company owner has a good relationship with employees like My Sol, this guy does not have any bad issues with employees, that's why God will always bless him."

3 Briefly News articles about bosses

A Khayelitsha businessman showed off his modern one-bedroom shack creation featuring ceramic tiles, plastered walls, and a bright white ceiling with recessed lights that added hotel vibes.

A wealthy businessman landed by helicopter to surprise rural kids with stacks of cash and warm generosity, touching many social media users' hearts.

A kind-hearted businessman celebrated his 40th birthday by mentoring five young men he flew from across the country, and later spoiled them with shopping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News