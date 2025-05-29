A young boy’s reaction to a cartoon image of himself had viewers in stitches after he responded with pure seriousness

His mom recorded the priceless moment and uploaded it to TikTok, capturing his hilarious yet firm disapproval of the drawing

Social media couldn’t get enough of his attitude, with many calling him the most unbothered toddler and joking that he runs the classroom

Young Zuluboy was unhappy after his mom showed him a cartoon character made in his image and voice. Image: Lujabe Siphe

A little boy gave his honest reaction after his mom showed him a cartoon version of himself that had been circulating on the social media platform.

The hilarious moment was shared on the account TikTok @zuluboy129, and the clip went viral, as social media users couldn’t get enough of his mood.

The toddler meets his cartoon character

The clip shows the boy staring at the cartoon image, clearly not a fan. His mom tried to play it cool and said the image came from people on Facebook, but he wasn’t buying it. With a stern face and serious tone, he told her to delete it and made it clear he's not a cartoon.

The way he said it had everyone cracking up. The little guy was not here for any funny business and called out his mom with zero hesitation. His face was all business, and that made the moment even funnier. Even his delivery had main character energy.

With a serious look on his face, the toddler told his mom to delete the cartoon video. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Mzansi loved his no-nonsense mood

The clip went viral, attracting 1.4M, 210K likes, and over 10K comments from social media users who were in stitches. People were obsessed with how serious he was, with others saying he probably kept all the other kids in line at crèche.

Some joked that he had the principal energy and wouldn't allow nonsense on school grounds. Others called on the cartoon creator to reveal themselves, saying they can’t just upset their fave toddler and walk away.

User @MissMatlabe joked:

"He was my husband, I divorced him because he was strict 🤣🤣🤣 We got married in 1985."

User @onicamadikane added:

"But he's hurt yazi, or is it me? He can't even watch it, pls, his feelings are important too... Yenza enye chomi (record another one friend)🤣."

User @Ayanda R shared:

"Oh, he is so strict ✋🏽😭."

User @NonoKazii🫶 added:

"He even knows the word 'delete." This boy is smart 😫🔥."

User @Zoe Mrs Bhebhe said:

"Zuluboy is standing on business. Momma, you did it 😭🤣."

User @S'thabi Menyatso added:

"This little man should be a principal one day🤣🥺he's so intimidating. You have to love this kid, man🥺❤️."

Watch the TikTok video below:

