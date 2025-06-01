A young South African man was excited to show off his new ride to his family and drove for four hours

Their reaction was worth the long drive, and the chap captured the wholesome moment on camera

Social media users applauded him for the big splurge and left sweet messages in the comments section

A young South African man who could not stop dreaming about a luxurious car finally made it his reality.

Mzansi was wowed by a man who bought a R4M car.

He drove the beastly truck for four hours to show his family his great accomplishment and caught their reactions on camera.

Youngster buys R4 million car

A young South African man, Tshepo, wowed the internet when he bought himself his dream car. The chap was so excited about the idea of driving his favourite luxurious car that he religiously looked at pictures of it online.

He was finally in a position to purchase it, and he coughed up over R4 million to buy the G63AMG. Tshepo could not contain his excitement and drove the new car for four hours to show his family.

His loved ones did not disappoint and celebrated with him as soon as he parked in the driveway. Tshepo captured the beautiful moment on camera and posted it online.

He reached three million people after posting a month ago. Mzansi was very proud of him and they showered him with sweet messages in the comments section of his viral post, which he captioned:

“POV: You bought your dream car and drove it for four hours to show your family first. A dream come true.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi celebrates man who bought R4M car

Social media users applauded the man for his big splurge:

SA praised a chap for his big splurge.

@BonoloMorobe commented:

“In a G63 AMG, I’d drive 24 hours to show them.”

@Wanga fragrances wrote:

“By their reaction, I knew it was not a Chinese car.”

@Mpanzero said:

“I’ve never been this happy for a stranger, much love.”

@𝒦.said:

“The goosebumps I got from seeing their reaction? Congratulations.”

@Lungile Nhlabathi wrote:

“I got shivers from their reaction. They are so sweet.”

@Thembakazi Mealies shared:

“I showed my mum this we are also excited. OMG, congratulations.”

@SAPS commented:

“I bought myself a Kia Pincanto. The entire family is no longer on good terms with me. What could be the issue?”

@Sarita Sibi shared:

“Someone is chopping onions. This was beautiful to watch, congratulations, stranger.”

@Sizwe Nkwagatse said:

“I once pulled up at home with my girlfriend’s car. They jumped and celebrated. when they finished, I told them.”

