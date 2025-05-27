Lady Flexes New Car at Petrol Station Where Deadbeat Father Works, SA Proud

A young South African Zulu woman filmed a proud moment of herself driving her new car to the petrol station where her deadbeat father works

The Mzansi lady wanted to show her absent parent that she could make it in life without his assistance

Social media users were satisfied by the youngster’s act and praised her in a thread of comments

Briefly News reached out to the youngster for comment

A South African lady flexed on her deadbeat father when she drove her new car to his workplace a few days ago.

Mzansi was proud of how a youngster dealt with her deadbeat dad. Image: @according_to_mellow

Source: TikTok

The youngster filmed the moment and posted it online for her social media friends to see.

Lady flexes car on deadbeat father

A young South African Zulu lady named Melo rocked up at her father’s workplace in her new car. The youngster flexed her vehicle at the petrol station where her deadbeat parent assisted her as the petrol attendant.

Melo was spicy and filmed the experience. The absent father showed little to no emotions and continued with his work. The youngster was satisfied with their interaction and posted it on TikTok.

The clip went viral and reached almost half a million views. She captioned it:

“POV: You keep showing him that you can do this life thing without him. He ran away when I was still young and came back to tell me to change my life if I wanted him in my life, I told him to get off because I don't need him.”

TikTok users applauded Melo for her moves and showered her with lovely messages in a thread of comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA proud of lady flexing on deadbeat dad

Social media users were proud of how Melo handled herself in a now-viral TikTok video:

A Zulu lady flexed her success on her deadbeat dad. Image: @according_to_mellow

Source: TikTok

@user_Lango said:

“The deadbeat fathers in the comments fighting for their comrades when they fail to advise each other when they start abandoning kids.”

@Nandipha Mfiseni pointed out:

“He’s acting unbothered, but he is experiencing chest pains.”

@MaNkomose❤ commented:

“Sisterhood is beyond proud of you, by the way.”

@yeesha_t wrote:

“I love this level of pettiness.”

@Nqoshka shared:

“You are a better person than I am because I would’ve driven off without paying.”

@Zuluphe Ntomb'Zabesu explained:

“He doesn’t care. When I bought a car, my mother forced me to show my father and park it in the yard for the ancestors to see it. On my way to my father’s home, I saw him and rolled down the window to greet him. He ignored me.”

@Mbali Queencess_Mntambo commented:

“He was stressed the whole day, I’m sure.”

3 More stories about deadbeat parents by Briefly News

South Africans shared their opposing views after a young lady called out her deadbeat father via WhatsApp texts.

A Mzansi mother called out her deadbeat baby daddy, that many people recognised from other TikTok videos being bashed about the same thing.

A South African woman shared how neglected children could get rich by using/ investing in their deadbeat parents.

Source: Briefly News