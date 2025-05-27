African Woman Graduates With Dual Degree in Law and Medicine, Peeps Proud

A young American lady was excited to watch her cousin graduate with two degrees, and shared it with the world

The Black graduate went viral on TikTok with over 7.5 million views after the video was posted a week ago

Social media users were moved by the excellence and praised the scholar for her admirable work

The world got major goosebumps after watching a now-viral video of a dual graduate.

A Black graduate went viral for her academic excellence. Image: @.sevaiii

Her cousin made her famous by posting her graduation video on TikTok which garnered almost 10 million views.

African student gets dual degrees at university

The internet was wowed after an inspiring video of an African American student, Kaye Alese graduated from Boston University with a dual degree in law and medicine a week ago.

Alese’s graduation made many people emotional after witnessing her greatness. The scholar created a TikTok account to share with people why she fought so hard to acquire two challenging degrees in some of the most challenging fields, law and medicine.

In less than a week, the scholar managed to get close to 500 followers and a well-received post that was viewed four thousand times. She introduced herself and explained that her page was for anyone looking for tips on how to overcome academic stress.

Alese also explained what she intended to do after graduation:

“I’ll be starting my paediatric residency at Boston Children’s Hospital and a combined programme specialising in paediatrics and child psychiatry through their triple board residency. I often think of our bodies as intersections of life. Everything good and everything bad that happens in our lives often manifests in our bodies. So it’s really hard to separate the law and the structure from how they are able to live and grow up as healthy children in the future into healthy adults.

“I’m hoping to be able to do the work at the middle. How can we change structure to make sure we improve our health outcomes. Thank you so much for the love. I am overwhelmed, I can barely believe that this graduation is happening and to see everything that’s happened with this video has completely blown my mind.”

Her family was incredibly proud of the new graduate and celebrated her.

People wowed by lady with dual degree

Social media users were amazed by the woman’s work and congratulated her in a thread of comments:

Social media users applauded a Boston University graduate online. Image: @.sevaiii

@Archangel said:

“She will diagnose and sue in one breath.”

@eviejoy decided:

“She’s my presidential nomination.”

@Donatella VERSACE 💜 commented:

“I've never been so proud of a stranger.”

@𝑜𝓇𝑜𝓂𝑜 𝓅𝓇𝒾𝓃𝒸𝑒𝓈𝓈 said:

“I love dual degrees! I’m going into a dual degree program — Masters in Social Work/Juris Doctor degree. I plan on working in criminal defence law and helping create policies for children in the youth justice system. I love us women.”

@Uncle Lmfao was amazed:

“Now that’s what I call black excellence.”

@Onhar1613 wrote:

“I didn’t even know you could do both at the same time, she’s a genius.”

@ADETOUN 🌐⚖️ was wowed:

“A lawyering doctor? Talent is unmatched! Congratulations.”

@bezz_m shared:

“She’s every African parent’s dream! Bravo.”

