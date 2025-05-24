A FlySafair employee plugged South Africans with information on all the things they’ll need when boarding a flight

The young Mzansi lady was excited to do the checklist on her TikTok account and it went viral when she posted it on Thursday

Social media users were grateful and shared some of their thoughts in a thread of comments on the post

Boarding a plane for the first time could be a nerve-wracking experience, but one hun helped ease the stress.

A FlySafair employee reminded Mzansi how to behave and what to bring to the airport.

Source: TikTok

A young woman who works for a popular airline, Homba Ngcemu, detailed all the important stuff one should carry when going to the airport.

Things to carry when boarding a flight

A young South African woman who works for FlySafair excited many when she detailed the important things each person must carry to the airport. The youngster wrote:

“Things to remember when going to the airport, more especially when you're a first-time flyer. Come Early (arrive two to three hours before departure time). Bring the right documents: (ID, valid passport or valid driver's license and a birth certificate when travelling with the child). Always start at the counter if you're unsure let the agents know if you're not familiar with the airport.

“Always start at the counter; if you're unsure, let the agents know that you’re not familiar with the airport. Make sure you listen to the security questions. When asked about your check-in bags, no power bank should be inside your check-in bag. Confirm your name, and surname and make sure your destination is correct on your boarding pass. Boarding gates close 15 minutes before departure time.”

Ngcemu, who works at King Shaka International Airport, excited many people about travelling. The youngster opened up her comments section to anyone who might have questions.

See the TikTok post below:

SA shares thoughts about boarding tips

A Mzansi lady excited South Africans with the idea of one day boarding a plane:

Mzansi was reminded about what to bring along when boarding a flight.

Source: TikTok

@scroller explained:

“Don’t fool around, especially when it comes to safety. I had a colleague who tried to be funny when checking in his bags and he was asked if there was anything harmful or explosive in his bag. He said, ‘I have a bomb.’ he spent the night in jail.”

@homba Ngcemu confirmed:

“Thank you for the reminder, yes, you're not allowed to make those kinda jokes.”

@b.w jokingly said:

“Don't bring a R200 note in the morning, the pilot won't have changed.”

@ZaniDludla commented:

“Also, don't talk to strangers or keep their bags for them.”

@Mahle 💞 wrote:

“Thanks for the tips mama, it will be my first time flying next week and I’m nervous.”

@PruhH commented:

“When I flew alone for the first time, I thought once I checked in, I was safe. I went to sit down and relaxed by having my coffee. At that time, the boarding gate was right at the end. The way I ran. Luckily, the staff was friendly and cheering for me to run.”

@Maggie Mpe shared:

“The way I'm so anxious for my first experience that's incoming. I don't know how or when what is done. I've never been to an airport, I'm just so scared of getting there late and not doing the things on time.”

