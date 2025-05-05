A woman from Cape Town shared her scary experience on a FlySafair flight to Saint Francis Bay

On their way to the Eastern Cape, the aircraft experienced a malfunction that frightened the passengers on board

Social media users were not surprised by the lady’s story and discussed the issue further in the comments

A South African woman shared her traumatic experience on a FlySafair flight to the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

The Mzansi lady detailed the frightening incident and how the pilot's response was disappointing.

Lady shares bad experience on FlySafair flight

A South African podcaster and award-winning marketing strategist, Zethu Gqola, opened up about her traumatic experience on a FlySafair flight. She was headed to a friend’s wedding over the weekend in Saint Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape when the wheels of the aircraft hit the tarmac during its landing.

Gqola has shared numerous stories about the airline’s recklessness and swore never to seek their services again. The young lady explained how uncomfortable she and the other souls on board were, that they remained anxious.

The pilot did not immediately communicate the issue, which upset Gqola, and only blamed the malfunction on the weather moments after being in the air. Gqola’s uneasy reaction was written all over her face, and she also said in her now-viral post:

“I honestly thought I was going to die.”

Social media users were not amazed by the woman’s story and discussed the issue more in the comments. Mzansi shared their experiences in the comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses FlySafair experience

Social media users shared their FlySafair stories in a thread of 173 comments:

@Zakhele said:

“I’ve been telling people for the longest time…finally.”

@JR asked:

“So you’d prefer the pilot to give you information rather than do his or her thing by actually flying the plane?”

@Rosalind MacDonald explained:

“The flight deck has a lot of tasks to do when that happens and they’re communicating with air traffic control. They make an announcement as soon as they can.”

@tyraisaacs wrote:

“If something is not to your liking just don’t make use of their services.”

@Amanda ✨ Klaas commented:

“This has happened to us with FlySafair as well— very traumatic! Sorry, you experienced this.”

@cityboy_cpt shared his experience:

“That was literally me this morning as we were about to land. The man decided to take off again to make another “attempt” to land.”

@Zeze said:

“FlySafair made me fear flying.”

@useronemillion17 shared:

“I don’t know what’s happening in that airline and I suspect we will all find out soon and it will not be nice. I had the worst flight from DBN to JHB.”

