Mzansi was amazed by a woman who rejoiced about her stepmom's death.

The lady updated South Africans about the matter in a series of TikTok videos that have all gone viral.

Woman rejoices mom being in ICU

A South African youngster named Tumi, went viral on TikTok after celebrating the news of her mother being in ICU. She received a text informing her about the incident and she hopped on TikTok to share her excitement.

The text read:

“Oh, I was calling to tell you that Auntie is still in ICU. We are starting to lose hope.”

Tumi uploaded a video of herself dancing in excitement, hoping that her parent would kick the bucket. The lady explained her odd reaction by captioning her now-viral post:

“POV: Your abusive stepmother is having lunch with her ancestors. A win is a win.”

Family members started expressing their rage at the youngster who claimed to have been tortured by her stepmother for over a decade. She was scolded for her viral TikTok post with one of them saying:

“Tumi, if anything happens to Mama, you will be responsible for it, because we are busy praying here and you are busy rejoicing. What’s wrong with you?”

The youngster was unbothered and said:

“Dad will buy another stepmother.”

Family members started sending Tumi more messages but she ignored all of them. She went shopping for the funeral and kept updating her TikTok audience.

Tumi also shared a message from a relative who informed her about the passing of her stepmother:

“Well you've already heard mama, right? So I hope you are happy now, but just know you'll pay for what you did, and do yourself a favour and don't show up here.”

The youngster responded:

“Hey, sisi. If the funeral will be at her house and not at mine, then obviously I won't come. You are lucky that I’m writing exams, but tell me if they have already set the funeral date, and even if I don't show up, I'll send people to support.”

South Africans wondered about the legitimacy of the story, especially after the youngster’s bio said:

“Just for fun, nothing personal.”

SA reacts to lady rejoicing parents' death

Social media users were stunned by the lady’s content, but remained invested:

A youngster was excited by her stepmother's death.

@pookie shared:

“My twin sister and I also had an evil stepmom. She would pour water on our bed, instigate our dad against us she even try strangling us. When she burned our late mom's pictures, we got the power to make sure she left our home for good it took us that one incident to make us angry enough to stand up for ourselves. Now life is good without her. We felt suffocated when she was here. She came to cry and apologise, she even fainted apologizing thinking we would say she must stay but no, it was an act but we won in the end.”

@Mpho said:

“Tumi my dear whatever you said in your prayers I copy and paste. I can't wait for my mom's sisters.”

@Makhadzi_08 commented:

“Waiting for my dad’s sister. God I see what you doing for others. I remain faithful that you’ll do it for me soon.”

@MAMA||MIA💕🦋wrote:

“I’ll never downplay someone’s pain. You have a valid reason for feeling this way and the people around you are sick for pretending that all is well when you’ve gone through so much trauma. Sending you so many hugs and all the comfort.”

