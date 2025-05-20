A young student's candid video about her broken relationship with her father attracted the attention of many online

She opened up about her struggle to stay afloat after being let down and later cut off, posting her experience on TikTok

Social media users were shocked by how calmly she told the story, with many upset about how her father and stepmother treated her

A student shared that she had a fallout with her father over her valuables that he was keeping, which she wanted to sell. Image: @yellow_.bunny

A young lady got real about her strained relationship with her dad and how it all fell apart over something as simple as trying to sell her own a price of furniture.

The story was shared on TikTok by @yellow_.bunny, and social media users were glued to every detail of her experience, many asking for updates and offering support.

Navigating life without support

While sitting down at her place, she shared how things had never been great between her and her dad, but he officially cut her off after an argument. Before she passed Grade 12, he’d promised to pay for aviation school, but that never happened. She took a gap year, worked hard, and bought herself essentials like a fridge and a bed from her first lump sum after being unpaid for two months.

The young lady detailed that later when she left for varsity, she stored her things at his house. When she tried selling the bed, tensions erupted. Her stepmom, whom she was talking to on the phone, refused to send pics for the bed sale and insulted her. Her father backed his wife, called her names, and accused her of trying to ruin his marriage. He offered to pay for the bed and told her not to contact him again.

SA feels the student's pain

The viral clip attracted 636K views, 71K likes, and over 3.3K comments from social media users who were stunned by how calmly she told the story while switching between isiXhosa, English, and isiZulu, despite appearing “mlungu.”

Many couldn’t believe how she was mistreated while simply trying to dell her belongings. Some related to the experience of feeling rejected by a parent, and praised her strength. Others asked whether the father followed through with the payment, and hoped for part two.

A young lady shared when she started earning from a job she held while taking a gap year, her father asked for the money he had given her for a month's rent. Image: /@yellow_.bunny

User @Dee said:

"Not her switching between Zulu, English and Xhosa. Girl😩❤️."

User @Simangele Mshengu shared:

"Your dad must be Zulu ngeke oerna 😭😭😭 Akekho umlungu onedrama kanje."

User @SV added:

"Did he give you the money for the bed? It's yours at the end of the day."

User @Khosie Sanesipho commented:

"Sad part is that you were not even asking for money kubona (from them)😪. You were making plans for yourself, fuze ngabe banamahloni (they should be ashamed of themselves) or at least have the decency to say, you're not getting it back!"

User @Nkunzi** shared:

"The stepmother wanted to sabotage your relationship with your father. It was all planned and calculated😔."

User @Kuthala Base added:

"Let him go, mtase (my sister), you'll be fine."

