A 29-year-old mother of five shared a post, downplaying her marriage falling apart, after she refused to accept him getting a second wife

The emotional moment was captured in a TikTok video where she lovingly cradled her youngest baby while singing a popular song about making bad life choices

Social media users from all over flooded the comments with encouragement, admiration for her strength, and promises that her story of pain would soon turn into blessings

A mother of five young kids shared a video singing a song that talks about making big mistakes. Image: @tabisa266

It's been a rough ride for a Sudanese mother who lives in Canada with her five kids after her husband took another wife, forcing her to exit the marriage.

The young mom shared a post on her TikTok handle @tabisa266, which it went viral, attracting thousands of comments from social media users who praised her strength and rallied around her.

Embracing life as a single mom

In the now-viral clip, the mother gently held her baby while softly singing Black Sherif - Kwaku The Travellers, a track that talks about taking accountability for mistakes made. Her calmness and raw honesty, knowing the situation with her marriage, make her believable that she isn't just singing the song but admitting to a certain truth about her life.

She later addressed trolls who reminded her that, last year, she had praised her husband online. She responded calmly, yet powerfully, saying she owns every title she's has ever had: wife, mother, and now a single mom.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show the young mother love

The viral clip attracted 3M views, 217K likes, and 8.6K comments from social media users who flooded her comment section with warmth and respect. Many applauded her for handling everything with dignity and for being open during such a difficult time. Some users sent positive vibes, saying children will grow and become her biggest support. Others came for the woman who "took" her husband, saying that karma would soon catch up with her.

Mzansi reassured a young mother she would be fine after being left alone with five children. Image: Carlos Barquero

User @Carol Nkosi said:

"It's ok, I had three kids at the age of 25 years, raised them as a single mom, and now I am 44 years old, still a single mom. It wasn't easy, but I don't regret being a mom. Be strong, my dear, God is in control."

User @Zamakhoza Khoza shared:

"Sis, it’s okay to cry and let it out. Just don’t stay there too long and forget who you are. Wipe those tears, treat yourself to a makeover, and refresh your wardrobe if you need to. You’ve got a powerful presence and a loyal following. Start that business, we’ll back you all the way. Do it for you. It’s the apology you owe yourself ♥️."

User @Zubah Nong commented:

"May God strengthen you and your children, Tabisa.. God will fight your battles. Just be on your knees."

User @pooki22 added:

"It's okay, Tabisa, we won't judge; you were a victim of circumstances. Love and light ❤️🥺."

User @ndivhuwo matshusa shared:

"Kids won't stay young forever. Just make sure that you love and protect your kids at all times; believe me, they will do the same to you when they grow up. A woman is supposed to take care of the kids."

User @Khize KaNjomane said:

"You can't convince me Black ppl are not Gods 😇😍."

