Balancing parenting and raising a baby can be tough sometimes, especially when one has to attend a lecture and is unable to find a sitter.

A university student and TikTok user @bongipula, shared the mom and baby clip on the video streaming platform and it went viral, gaining millions of views.

The student takes her baby with her to the lecture

The clip begins with the mother entering the lecture hall, carrying her little boy in a baby carrier, holding a phone in one hand and his bag in the other. She laughs as she realises that everyone is paying attention to her and the little one.

The clip moves to show her friends congregating next to him, taking turns holding him, an adorable moment of aunties who are wrapped around the baby's little finger with his cuteness.

Mzansi loves the cute baby

The video went viral, gaining 2M views, 229K likes, and nearly 1K comments from social media users who found the moment too cute. Many praised the young mom for not bunking class and for choosing to take her baby instead.

Some suggested that universities open crèches for students with babies to avoid the high level of dropouts due to pregnancy. Others joked that it was only fair for the baby also get a degree for attending lectures with his mom.

Mzansi applauded a mom who did not miss a lecture due to not having a babysitter. Image: @bongipula

Source: TikTok

Use r@Pisces Goddess said:

"This should be normalised in schools yazi 😔 so every mom can attend classes.. Maybe a daycare in tertiary schools 👀."

User @Lwandisa Masego added:

"Bro is University already🥺😹."

User @Megan Mkhize joked:

"This child deserves to graduate too, the pain of waking up to go to school is not easy 😩🥺."

User @Sad boy shared:

"The way I love children I'd probably miss the class just to help her with the baby 😭😭."

User @jus_professor said:

"He is so cute🥰🥰 I don’t think I would focus 😩I will be the babysitter, yoh."

User @scholastic added:

"He fits in perfectly 🥰🥰."

