Two guys popular for outdoor content shared a video of an auntie who jokingly flirted with them, thinking they owned a Ferrari

The lively woman was with her husband, who seemed amused, clearly used to her playful personality, in the TikTok clip

Social media users were in stitches, flooding the comment section with praise for the auntie's confidence, and showing her love

Two content creators left a Cape Town auntie thinking they owned a Ferrari. Image: theboyssouthafrica

Source: Instagram

Luxury cars seem to attract both men and women everywhere in the world, and one humorous auntie could not contain her excitement upon seeing a super-fast car in the city's opulent suburb, Camps Bay.

The clip was shared on the TikTok handle @theboyssouthafrica, gaining massive views, likes and comments from social media users who loved the woman's energy and personality.

The auntie loves the Ferrari

The clip starts with the two gents asking a man sitting on his red Ferrari how much cars like his cost, and he easily says R3M as if it were nothing. The video then shows the local auntie with her husband, hugging and kissing one of the content creators before asking to take a picture next to the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She flirts while taking pictures and then asks them for their cellphone number. The husband continues taking pictures, amused by the whole scene. A taxi full of passengers pulls next to the four-piped car, and all the gents inside start getting excited, and everyone bursts into laughter.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the auntie's personality

Social media users rushed to the comment section to share their amusement. Many expressed how much they enjoyed watching the auntie, saying she passed the vibe check. Some were impressed by Cape Town's beauty and energy, saying the auntie's funny character and humour were a cherry on top.

Others jokingly said the auntie was a retired baddie, saying they were convinced after she asked for the guy's number in front of her husband that she loved nice things.

Two guys were in stitches after an auntie asked for them to take her contact numbers. Image: theboyssouthafrica

Source: Instagram

User @Ivy shared:

"I love her, she is such a vibe!!🤣🤣."

User @yum added:

"Cape Town energy stays undefeated 🤣."

User @original Levite commented:

"What’s Jesus Christ got to do with the price of a Ferrari?"

User @Afdak1510 added:

"The point to the taxi after asking he ugly car to drive🤣🤣."

User @ɴᴀʀᴀᴠ said:

"Poor uncle came back to handprints on the door 🤣."

User @Afdak1510 shared:

"We know a retired baddie when we see one!!🔥😂."

3 Briefly News articles about super-fast cars

A Tsonga rapper proudly showed off his impressive car collection, which included a Mercedes-Benz and a Porsche, leaving social media users impressed.

A young man shared a video of a Lamborghini Reuvuelto valued at R12.8M leaving the high-security Val de Vie Estate in Paarl, Western Cape.

A Cape Town man shared a video of a fleet of super-fast cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches, and more, filling a street in the city centre, leaving social media users debating the industries the men were possibly in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News