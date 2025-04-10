“Paid Actress Umama”: Lady Pulls a Hectic Pregnancy Prank on Dad, SA Impressed by Acting
- A woman left her father flustered and frustrated after she pranked him with a fake pregnancy
- The elaborate joke even came with some convincing props such as a fake pregnancy test and ultrasound scans
- South Africans gave the lady a digital round of applause for her acting and loved the reaction the dad gave
A lady had South Africans rolling on the floor in laughter after she pranked her father with a fake pregnancy scare. The prank was quite elaborate itself and involved her setting up a camera in her bedroom to capture the ordeal. She begins the long prank by calling her parents into the room to tell them something.
Superb acting
TikTokker teeteemaila is the lady behind the scheme and shared the results with her followers. She continues the prank by showing them a fake positive pregnancy test and some fake ultrasound scans. The scans showed that she had twins, causing even more turmoil in the household. The father was in a state of utter disbelief and didn't know how to react.
A dramatic twist
The video then takes a dramatic twist with the lady collapsing on the floor, pretending to faint. This type of content isn't new to the lady. Looking through her TikTok account reveals that she likes to get up to mischief with her family. Outside the pranking, you will find normal videos about some of the outfits she likes wearing and what she gets up to in life.
The content creator is determined to get her follower count up. The videos, like the pranks she's done, generate a lot of views, getting her the attention she wants. South Africans loved the prank and praised her creativity.
Read the comments below:
Redrum_2.0💅 said:
"I don't understand but I understood when you fainted and dad said you can die. He didn't care🤣 These pranks are gonna kill our parents😅 I'm too ripped🤣🤣🤣Mom is a G.O.A.T🔥"
Black mentioned:
"LoL wait he is leaving the wife? The family? 😭"
Anita commented:
"So this whole pregnancy defeated him he even wants to quit? Kuba utata 😭"
Luyanda Mhlophe shared:
"The fact that they both want to leave their house is crazy 😩😅"
Nokuthula Khabazela posted:
'It's the "Moving around that he does" he doesn't know what to do with himself.'
According To Chris said:
"I see a pregnancy prank where do you get the money to build such beautiful houses."
Lerato Lerah mentioned:
"Please upload the part where you tell him it’s a prank 😂"
