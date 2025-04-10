A South African woman asked her Australian husband to flirt with her by speaking Afrikaans

The man was up for the challenge and greeted and sweet-talked his wife, who was thoroughly entertained

Members of the online community also laughed at the Australian's attempt, noting that he sounded like a stereotypical Cape Coloured

An Australian man tried to sweep his South African wife off her feet by sweet-talking her in Afrikaans. Images: @stumblesclan

Source: TikTok

It is always a joy to see someone who hails from another country speaking a South African language. However, an Australian man married to a South African woman had the internet in stitches when he tried to woo his wife in Afrikaans.

Australian sweet-talks in Afrikaans

A content-creating family known as the Stumbles Clan uploaded a throwback video on their TikTok account showing the Australian man flirting with his wife, mostly in Afrikaaps, saying:

"Hallo, meisie. Gaanit met jou? Djy lyk pragtig."

After complimenting his laughing wife on her red lips and asking for "soentjies," the man continued in broken Afrikaans:

"Jy hou van jou hare. Dit lyk mooi. Alles is alright. Ek lief alles."

The humorous man then asked:

"Is it working? Am I making you lam in jou knieë?"

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Aussie man amuses South Africans

Hundreds of local members of the online community filled the comment section with laughter after hearing the Australian's attempt at swooning his wife in Afrikaans. Many thought he sounded like a stereotypical Cape Coloured.

Internet users laughed after hearing the Australian man speak in Afrikaans. Image: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

@_tanielle.cass_ asked the wife:

"Are you sure he isn't from the Cape Flats?"

@jolene.oreilly loved the video and added in the comments:

"A man with a great sense of humour. I love it. You are a lucky girl. Stay blessed, julle twee."

@jminholland said to the woman behind the camera:

"I knew you were from the Cape because of how he said 'hallo meisie.'"

@sherwinsolomons stated to the public:

"The automatic Coloured accent sends me."

@mom_cuddles_og shared their story about their non-South African partner speaking the local language:

"Brilliant. My English husband can speak a bit of Afrikaans, too. It still makes me laugh."

@suadsue shared with a laugh:

"All my life I would wonder what it's like to flirt in Afrikaans."

An entertained @togieda.gabriels told the online community:

"Oh, gosh. I was screaming with laughter! This guy is funny, man!"

@craig.coldron was impressed and wrote in the comment section:

"Not bad for an Aussie to speak Afrikaans. More practice and you will see a fluent-speaking Afrikaans Aussie soon."

