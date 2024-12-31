A man from California, who now stays in the Western Cape, shared his five favourite Afrikaans words

Hearing someone from another country embrace and speak a language from your homeland is always a delight. A man from the United States of America recently shared his favourite Afrikaans words, but what truly captivated South Africans was his remarkable fluency.

American man speaks Afrikaans

TikTok content creator Austin Scheiwe shared a video telling his followers and app users the five Afrikaans words he finds fun:

Verkleurmannetjie (chameleon) Kieliebakke (armpits) Verkykers (binoculars) Skarminkel (rascal/scoundrel) Twee­buffels­met­een­skoot­morsdood­geskiet­fontein (a farm in the North West province)

The California native, who now stays in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape, said towards the end of his video:

"Afrikaans, wat a mooi taal (Afrikaans, what a beautiful language)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Afrikaans-speaking American wows SA

Hundreds of local members of the online community shared how impressed they were with the American man's Afrikaans. They said he sounded more fluent than South Africans who actually speak the language.

An astonished @nicoleloism wrote:

"No, man. How do you sound Afrikaans? That’s amazing."

@user367953644 told app users:

"This guy is speaking better Afrikaans than some of us who are Afrikaans. Big ups, my guy. Keep on going."

@chipmeister said to Austin:

"Your pronunciation is excellent for an American."

An impressed @mcgee147 added in the comment section:

"Wow, Your Afrikaans vernacular and accent are amazing."

@lililyus asked with humour:

"Pieter van der Merwe, is that you?"

@jacquesrivette wrote under Austin's post:

"I'm a South African linguist, and I just want to say your accent is impeccable."

