Children never fail to amaze us with the adorable and unexpected things they say, often leaving people in awe of their imagination. One such moment came when a little girl insisted she was Afrikaans, sparking laughter from online viewers.

Afrikaans, through and through

TikTok user Wynand Steyn, who uses the handle @wynand_steyn on the app, shared a video of a mother talking to her daughter, who believed, without a doubt, that she was Afrikaans.

Off-camera, the mother told the girl she was English, and the little one responded:

"I don't want to be English."

The heartbroken girl then wondered how her Afrikaans-speaking friend would have been Afrikaans if she hadn't been. This curiosity prompted her mother to ask her to name things in the language.

The girl hilariously translated a table to 'Afrikaans table' and even said their dog was an 'Afrikaans doggy.'

SA laughs at girl wanting to be Afrikaans

Thousands of local social media users rushed to the viral post's comment section to express their thoughts about the little girl's comical frustration.

@ezeetee23 jokingly told app users:

"Charlize Theron said there are only 44 people who speak Afrikaans. Now there's 45."

@lekkerjayson laughed and said:

"She's fluent. What do you mean?"

@ongi_buck wrote with humour:

"This is the Afrikaans we needed at school. We would have passed!"

@ragewriter comically noted in the comment section:

"As an Afrikaans woman, I declare she is Afrikaans because she can say 'Afrikaans'."

After watching the clip, @magoro_o.m added with a laugh:

"As long as you add 'Afrikaans' at the beginning of the word, then you're fluent."

@cookfeedlove shared with the online community:

"I understand her Afrikaans. I wish she set my papers in high school."

Woman comically struggles to speak Afrikaans

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African woman struggling to speak Afrikaans to an Afrikaans girl.

Although she used words in the language, the local real estate agent butchered the sentence structure and grammar, which amused online users.

