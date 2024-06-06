“Ek Praat English”: Woman Struggling to Speak Afrikaans Has Mzansi Laughing

A real estate agent talking to a little girl in Afrikaans showed how she was struggling to speak the language

Although she used Afrikaans words, the woman butchered the sentence structure and grammar

People in the comment section laughed at the woman's attempt to communicate with the young girl

A woman recorded her efforts to communicate with a little girl in Afrikaans. Images: @thandekadalandlord

A woman speaking to a girl in Afrikaans captured herself struggling to communicate in the language.

Shirley Sibanyoni, a real estate agent and advisor based in the Vaal area, shared the comical video on her TikTok account (@thandekadalandlord). Off-camera, a young girl speaks in Afrikaans to tell Shirley she must not go home. Replying in the same language, Shirley informs the little lady that she cannot speak Afrikaans, saying:

"Ek praat nie Afrikaans, Nana. Ek kan nie praat Afrikaans. Ek praat English."

Speaking to the camera, the property expert shouts out a big "yoh," and says she needs to learn the language.

Shirley faces the girl and tells her again, in an ungrammatical way, that she does not understand her. After saying, "Ek gaan nie verstaan Afrikaans," the girl giggles, possibly knowing that the sentence structure is incorrect, as Shirley had to place the subject "Afrikaans" after the verb "verstaan" (understand).

Towards the end of the video, Shirley butchers the sentence structure and grammar again when she says:

"Ek gaan nie Afrikaans gepraat."

In English, Shirley is saying, "I'm not going to spoke Afrikaans," which is grammatically incorrect.

Instead, Shirley should have said, "Ek kan nie Afrikaans praat nie," meaning, "I can't speak Afrikaans."

The woman captioned her interaction with the little girl:

"Afrikaans will be the end of me."

Mzansi netizens laugh at woman's failed attempt

Social media users in the comment section translated what the girls said and shared that they found the woman's attempt to speak Afrikaans humorous.

@malethabomalethabo laughed and asked the poor lady:

"Why did you look at the screen as if we could help you over the screen?"

Addressing the young one's tone, @tumisanggracenkwe said:

"The cuteness in that child's voice is so full of kindness."

@phontho thought the girl was messing with Shirley:

"She was playing you. She understands 'Engles.'"

@sardonyx_khumalo laughed and shared in the comment section:

"Afrikaans, ne. Don't go home. Shame, what a lovely soul. It's easy to learn Afrikaans."

