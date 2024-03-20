A video of an African family's humorous attempt to speak Afrikaans is going viral on social media

South Africans could not stop laughing at the gogo who struggled to pronounce words in the language correctly

The hilarious family trended on TikTok, and many commended them for their confidence and braveness in tackling the language

An interesting family has been trending on TikTok for their take on speaking Afrikaans, which left many laughing.

An African family showed off their Afrikaans speaking skills in a TikTok video. Image: @zamasawu

A family tries to speak Afrikaans

Learning an additional language is not always easy. Still, this family remarkably embraced the challenge as they showed off a clip of them attempting to speak in Afrikaans, and netizens could not contain themselves as they cracked up in laughter in the comments section.

The gogo, who tried to articulate herself in one of South Africa's 11 official languages, amused the online community. The woman's pronunciation of the words in Afrikaans was incorrect. She called upon a gentleman in her home and asked him a question, as shown in the TikTok video shared by @zamasawu.

The lady's pronunciation of the words in Afrikaans caused her family to bust out in laughter. The clip has received over 501K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in laughter over the gogo speaking Afrikaans

The way the woman articulated herself in Afrikaans left many people laughing in the comments section.

Aaron Oosthuizen said:

"Nah the teacher is wrong for putting so much pressure on the fam."

Nadialg98 wrote:

"You guys killed it, I died when he said yesss and your son was like Jaaa."

Mbalenhle Bhani Thab added:

"The mom really tried yaz laba abanye bona hai."

Pallie Wale commented:

"But mama's accent is not bad at all shame."

