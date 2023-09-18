A lady shared a clip of her little girl speaking excellent Afrikaans after only learning it in under a year

The little girl was conversing with her mother about her day at school and her mom did not say anything in response

Netizens were envious of the little angel and wished that their children were as eloquent in the language

A lady's daughter progressed after attending an Afrikaans school for almost a year. Image: @petite_desire

A Limpopo woman's daughter broke into the most fluent Afrikaans after attending an Afrikaans school for only nine months. The mother, who was proud to show her daughter off to TikTokkers, had netizens jealous that her daughter could speak the language.

They talked about how they also want their kids to 'praat' and hailed Afrikaner schools for discipline.

Woman's daughter speaks excellent Afrikaans in video

@petite_desire posted her video on TikTok, where her angel can be heard talking to her mother. The little lady tells her mother about a conversation with a friend who asked her when her birthday party would be. The mother does not say a word.

The young princess continues gushing and speaking the Afrikaans language with her mom, and her mother dares not respond. In the comments, she revealed that she can hear the language but cannot speak it for her life. Watch the video:

South Africans jealous of woman's child

Netizens were impressed that she speaks Afrikaans and joked about how they struggled with Afrikaans in school.

Rearabetswemaraba6 commented:

“Fast learner. I did Afrikaans for 10 years straight and I’m still not fluent.”

Thando Cobibo remarked:

“My kids all the time. The other day I took one to my workplace. Did he not embarrass me? Too cute to watch.”

Hloriso said:

“Aowa, I’m enough with my talkative English child. If she spoke Afrikaans, I would even agree to lies because I would not understand a thing.”

Nqobilemagani added:

“I did Afrikaans from Grade 3 to matric. You, ke dom. Baby girl is doing well even if we don’t hear anything.”

Afrika-Ans was happy.

“She learned so fast. She’s brilliant. Baie slim kind.”

Martha shared her view.

“Good job, mommy. We like it or not, this language is important to get opportunities. You are setting her up for success. I’m learning it too.”

