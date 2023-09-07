This video went viral thanks to the hilarious accuracy of what drinking brandy and Coke did to these men

TikTok user @obakeng.moroe shared a video showing him and his friends prating the taal while sipping brandy and Coke

South African citizens had a good laugh at this video as it was relatable, just what they needed

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

In a world dominated by viral trends and hilarious TikTok videos, one recent gem has left the Mzansi in stitches. A bunch of men started pratting the taal when sipping on brandy and Coke, and it is hilarious.

This man shared a video showing him and his friends prating the taal while sipping brandy and coke. TikTok / @obakeng.moroe

Source: TikTok

Brandy and Coke is known as the drink of the Boer, and this video couldn't have been more accurate in showing just that.

Tiktok video shows the power of brandy and Coke

TikTok user @obakeng.moroe shared a video showing a lekker time he was having with his friends, sipping on brandy and Coke. When the dranks kicked in, the Afrikaans came out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at this hilariously on-point moment:

Mzansi people were left in tears of laughter

This video had people howling with laughter as the accuracy was perfect. People took to the comment section to have a chuckle. Afrikaans is a tough language, but brandy can fix that, LOL.

Read some of the comments:

@trevor_funster:

"I can't stop laughing! This is the best thing I've seen all week. #BrandyAndAfrikaans"

@lulu_mzansi_magic:

"I need whatever they're drinking! I want to speak Afrikaans too! "

@funnybone88:

"This is why I love TikTok! You never know what you're gonna find. "

@langa_laughs:

"The power of brandy and coke! Who knew it could turn you into an Afrikaans expert? "

@thabiso_in_da_house:

"This made my day! Thanks for the laughs, @obakeng.moroe. We need more of this on TikTok! "

@sarah_southafrican:

"I'm crying! This is the type of content we all needed. Keep 'em coming! "

TikTok video of man reciting recipe in broken Afrikaans makes Mzansi laugh as he butchers SA language

In related news, Briefly News reported that a gent had people laughing after hearing his version of Afrikaans. The creator made his cooking content hilarious.

His hilarious voiceover got thousands of like from entertained netizens. Many peeps flooded the comments, adding to the jokes about his badly spoken Afrkikans.

A funny guy, @jeremiah_azo, made people laugh with his attempt at speaking Afrikaans. In the clip, the man could barely string together a grammatically correct sentence in the language. In the video, he kept saying, "Ek roer, ek roer [I am stirring]".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News