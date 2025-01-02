Amapiano singer Scotts Maphuma went viral on social media after his troublesome antics were caught on video

The Biri Marung hitmaker behaved recklessly when he was in a moving vehicle, and he trended

People called him out for this behaviour, with Sol Phenduka making fun of him for this

Scotts Maphuma sparked controversy with his latest video. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Talented South African singer was a trending topic on social media recently with his latest trending video.

Scotts Maphuma trends for viral video

Amapiano vocalist Scotts Maphuma became a trending topic on social media when he posted a video of him acting recklessly while in a moving car. The Biri Marung singer went viral for the video, and people even said he was not being a good example.

Sol Phenduka even made a joke about this and used a pun by switching his name and saying, "Scotts is jumping out the window."

The video was posted by @PianoConnectSA with the caption, "Scotts Maphuma is not okay upstairs yazi."

Mzansi reacts to Scotts Maphuma's video

While some found this amusing, many people lashed at the Amapiano vocalist, saying he was setting a bad example for other kids.

@thukzin_ lashed:

"Nothing cool about this kind of behaviour."

@Motlotsuoa said:

"Please don't try this at home."

@lesegofifty said:

"Things we see in Jane Furse."

@portiamabunda_ said:

"This is why Jesu angawafuni ma 2000."

@Doskie14 replied:

"He reminds me of this taxi driver from Mamelodi who used to drive while sitting in the passenger seat."

@ReubenManiac responded:

"He used to drive quantum in Daveyton, so I trust him."

@LoriderJones responded:

"Imagine sitting still a car and someone is doing this nonsense and playing with my life, never."

@wannganwana shared:

"Fame overloading. We watch we don't judge but will be there."

@ross_rori stated:

"This is his how he misses to attend some shows. Just focused on clout."

@PianoConnectSA said:

